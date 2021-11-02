8 places in Canada where you're guaranteed to see the northern lights

There’s something about the northern lights in Canada that captures our imagination. And if you’ve lived in a city all your life, you might have never gotten a chance to watch the show.

Even while unique space weather events sometimes make it possible to see them near cities like Vancouver, there are a few places in Canada where you’re practically guaranteed to see them, namely up north.

We took a look at the best stays, tours, and experiences where you can chase auroras to your heart’s content.

This Aboriginally owned and operated tipi village sits at the edge of a frozen lake and is perfect for keeping cozy while you watch the lights dance across the night sky.

This eco lodge’s extremely remote location makes for supreme aurora borealis viewing.

Terra Riders does bike and canoe tours that take you under some of the most spectacular aurora-filled skies.

These luxe tours are perfect if you want to snap photos of the Northern Lights. They have two kinds of photo tours, one by Tundra buggy and one by train, to help you capture the perfect shot.

If you want to spend the night in a tipi tent and feel like you’re on an adventure while chasing auroras, then this tour operator can help.

While you’re in Churchill, this tour group will pick you up from your accommodation if the lights are visible at night to go on a tour to see them at unique locations.

If watching the northern lights from bed is more your speed, then stay at one of these beautiful glass mini-chalets in Whitehorse.

This off-the-grid getaway is perfect for bringing a group of friends with you to watch the light show.