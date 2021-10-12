Spectacular aurora borealis lights up BC sky (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
British Columbians were treated to quite the spectacle on Monday night, as much of the sky was illuminated by the bright and stunning aurora borealis.
Don’t fret if you missed out on the light show, though. People took to social media to post their photos and we’ve rounded up some of the best shots from across the province.
Still can’t believe we could see Aurora Borealis from Vancouver last night!!! @NOkeit @DailyHiveVan @CBCVancouver @HelloBC #Vancouver #AuroraBorealis #NorthernLights pic.twitter.com/7LASa2GvEo
— Diego Rebello (@diegohrebello) October 12, 2021
Aurora Borealis sighting last night in Porteau Cove, outside Vancouver! Truly a majestic sight to see. @vancitybuzz @DailyHiveVan @weatherchannel @GlobalBC @CTVVancouver @VIAwesome @CBCVancouver @VancouverSun @theprovince pic.twitter.com/XjAYMh4QLC
— Joere estremadura (@jestremadura87) October 12, 2021
Aurora is visible from Coquitlam!!! Look north people!!! pic.twitter.com/VXe8hFseR6
— Andie.B (@AndreaBuono6) October 12, 2021
Another shot with a clearer view of the #bigdipper pic.twitter.com/pTGoodiVyT
— Laura Yee-Lim (@LoLoD_77) October 12, 2021
Last tonight was stunning. #Aurora in #Vancouver. ☄☄🌠🌠💖😍😊#aurora #auroraborealis #northernlights #vancouver #vancity #BritishColumbia pic.twitter.com/G3oNmN6Qdm
— Lisa W 🇨🇦 (@gemmlisaw) July 18, 2017
Behind the Wall of Sleep 💚💙#AuroraBorealis #Aurora #AurBo #NorthernLights #Vancouver #EnglishBay to #WestVan #ExploreBC #ExploreCanada @TamithaSkov @SpaceCentreYVR @SpaceWeather @SpaceWeatherLive @SpaceDotCom @AuroraMax @Aurora_Alerts @NorthLightAlert#TBT 09-28-2017 💜 pic.twitter.com/67U76tMJwl
— SeaSide Signs (@SeaSideSigns) July 27, 2018
About last night. #northernlights #vancouver #auroraborealis pic.twitter.com/nN4t9NCezJ
— Super Creative (@super_cre8ive) October 12, 2021
Very wide #Aurora visible just now in #Vancouver thanks to a solar storm.
Note: while these colours/brightness only show up in long exposure photos, you could clearly see the aurora with the naked eye, as well as on a smartphone camera #AuroraBorealis #NorthernLights pic.twitter.com/ToV47IFVRi
— Claude Schneider (@claudeschneider) October 12, 2021
Northern lights visible even in the middle of downtown Vancouver! pic.twitter.com/vujbZ8z8c4
— sedinitronic (@sedinitronic) October 12, 2021