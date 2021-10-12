Spectacular aurora borealis lights up BC sky (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

British Columbians were treated to quite the spectacle on Monday night, as much of the sky was illuminated by the bright and stunning aurora borealis.

Don’t fret if you missed out on the light show, though. People took to social media to post their photos and we’ve rounded up some of the best shots from across the province.

Aurora is visible from Coquitlam!!! Look north people!!! pic.twitter.com/VXe8hFseR6 — Andie.B (@AndreaBuono6) October 12, 2021

Another shot with a clearer view of the #bigdipper pic.twitter.com/pTGoodiVyT — Laura Yee-Lim (@LoLoD_77) October 12, 2021

Very wide #Aurora visible just now in #Vancouver thanks to a solar storm.

Note: while these colours/brightness only show up in long exposure photos, you could clearly see the aurora with the naked eye, as well as on a smartphone camera #AuroraBorealis #NorthernLights pic.twitter.com/ToV47IFVRi — Claude Schneider (@claudeschneider) October 12, 2021