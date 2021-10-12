News

Spectacular aurora borealis lights up BC sky (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
|
Oct 12 2021, 10:09 am
Spectacular aurora borealis lights up BC sky (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
Aurora borealis photographed at Porteau Cove on October 11 (Mackenzie S.)

British Columbians were treated to quite the spectacle on Monday night, as much of the sky was illuminated by the bright and stunning aurora borealis.

Don’t fret if you missed out on the light show, though. People took to social media to post their photos and we’ve rounded up some of the best shots from across the province.

aurora borealis

Aurora borealis photographed at Porteau Cove on October 11 (Mackenzie S.)

DH Vancouver StaffDH Vancouver Staff
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT