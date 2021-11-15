Heavy rains bring North Shore rivers to dangerous heights (VIDEOS)

The waterways in North Vancouver were in rare form on Monday, November 15, as the BC River Forecast Centre had a flood watch in effect for the North Shore Mountains.

A combination of snow melt and heavy rain created hazardous conditions in many areas. Lynn Headwaters Regional Park and Grouse Mountain Regional Park were both closed on Monday and some places experienced standing water on the roads.

That is Twin Falls Bridge on Lynn Creek at 10am… Major Flood! #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/JCoVLwitFP — Brad Atchison (@Brad604) November 15, 2021

Lynn Creek between Pipeline and Headwaters. Headwaters and points North are all closed due to flooding. Parts of the trail network are washed out. Major Flood Event. #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/bcQxNUCl6a — Brad Atchison (@Brad604) November 15, 2021

Daily Hive Video – Flooding in North Vancouver

Taken at top of Taylor Way going south, just off Highway 1 off ramp. pic.twitter.com/B3SakWQhoD — Sarah Rose (@SarahRoseWords) November 15, 2021



According to an update from the District of North Vancouver, district crews were out working to clear catch basins and drainage infrastructure.

The district noted that Lynn Canyon was closed due to high, rushing waters and the risk of falling tree branches, with the wind expected to pick up.

With water levels for North Vancouver’s rivers and creeks considered “very high” by the district, they are asking residents to stay away from the water’s edge as “high water flow can undermine the stability of creek and river banks.”

The storm also brought power outages to parts of North Vancouver.

If you have a concern about local flooding or fallen branches, you can call the district.

You can keep up with Environment Canada’s alerts and report severe weather by tweeting it out with the hashtag #BCStorm or by sending an email to [email protected]