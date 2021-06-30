North Vancouver working on potential return of Shipyards Night Market

The Shipyards Night Market, one of the North Shore’s most popular summer attractions, could see a return in the near future.

The City of North Vancouver says that it’s working with Friday Night Market organizers towards a potential, safe night market return later this summer. The news comes shortly as British Columbia prepares to enter Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan.

“The City is exploring all opportunities,” City of North Vancouver Mayor Linda Buchanan told Daily Hive. “We know that there are ways we can add to the vibrancy of the community through events, arts, and culture.”

Buchanan said that “city staff are working with the Friday Night Market organizes, as well as the Cates Deck beer garden organizers.”

Both parties say they’ll assess potential scenarios in accordance with provincial guidelines and COVID-19 safety measures will be paramount.

“I think we all need some time to relax and refresh ourselves after a tough 15 months,” Buchanan added. “Having said that, even though we’re really eager for a summer filled with fun and friends and family… we’re not out of the woods just yet.”

Earlier on Wednesday, the Richmond Night Market also announced that it will reopen in mid-July.

