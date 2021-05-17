Lime to launch electric bicycle share in North Vancouver this summer

British Columbia’s first all-electric bike share service will launch in North Vancouver in Summer 2021 with Lime selected as the operator.

The City of North Vancouver first approved a policy to bring a e-bike share to its jurisdiction in November 2020, and shortly after the District of North Vancouver joined its neighbour to provide the program with a larger, more useable service area across the North Shore.

Lime will launch an initial fleet of 200 e-bikes at dozens of designated parking locations across both the City and District jurisdictions.

Similar to Lime’s widely adopted e-scooter share services in other cities, its e-bikes are enabled by a smartphone app, allowing riders to start and end their e-bike rides from any designated parking location for trips anywhere on the streets of the two municipalities.

This is being conducted as a two-year pilot project.

“We all want to live in a connected community where moving from place to place is easy,” said City of North Vancouver Mayor Linda Buchanan.

“This exciting new pilot has been long awaited and I look forward to hearing the community feedback.”

The specific use of such e-bike devices, which have a motor that adds power to pedalling, as opposed to regular bikes, is intended to make it an easier and more comfortable experience for climbing the North Shore’s steep incline.

“We are deeply grateful to Mayor Linda Buchanan, Mayor Mike Little, and their colleagues in government for giving us this opportunity to provide residents and visitors alike with safe, affordable access to a hugely popular sustainable active transportation mode,” said Jen Freiman, general manager of Lime Canada.

“We look forward to building the best possible e-bike share program for the people of the North Shore.”

The San Francisco-based micro-mobility giant is best known for its e-scooter bike share services in over 100 cities around the world, including Calgary, Edmonton, and Seattle. In May 2020, Lime acquired Uber’s Jump e-bike and scooter division.

Lime previously stated it is looking to expand its e-scooter operations into Vancouver, now made possible by the provincial government’s pilot project for such devices in four participating municipalities. Last month, the company rolled out 500 e-scooters into the streets of Kelowna.