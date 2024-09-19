An all-day music fest is returning to North Vancouver this weekend, and the City is warning drivers and event-goers that traffic will be impacted in several ways.

On September 21, The Shipyards Festival will coincide with Car-Free Day North Vancouver, presented by TransLink.

Carrie Cates at the bottom of Lonsdale will be transformed into a “pedestrian paradise,” and the event is expected to draw a huge crowd of visitors.

“Plan extra time for your activities,” said the City of North Vancouver in a release. “Be patient with staff and other visitors – let’s keep The Shipyards a fun space.”

Road closures and parking impacts scheduled for September 21 include:

100 block of East 1st Street (between Lonsdale Avenue and Sts Georges Avenue) will have parking restrictions in place and will be closed to vehicle traffic between 5 am and 12 am.

Electric Vehicle chargers located at 140 East 1st Street will not be available for use between 5 am to 12 am.

The loading bays on Victory Ship Way and Wallace Mews will have parking restrictions (event parking only) between 5 am and 12 am.

Travellers are also warned to expect traffic and transit delays.

This year’s Shipyards Festival features two stages with performances by Yukon Blonde, Young Friend, Meltt, Black Pontiac, and more.

In the Pipe Shop, you’ll find The Seaspan Family Zone, where you can catch family-friendly performances by children’s musicians Marnie Grey Music and Magical Kingdom.

Make sure to visit Car Free Day North Vancouver in the CN Rail Community Zone for additional vendors, information on how to make sustainable transportation choices and more amazing live music. You can even go for a spin during the day with free Lime e-bike rides around The Shipyards District area.

When: September 21, 2024

Time: Noon to 10 pm (festival), Noon to 8 pm (CN Rail Community Zone)

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free