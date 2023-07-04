Massive indoor bike park at Capilano Mall now open (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

The cavernous former Sears department store at Capilano Mall in North Vancouver is now seeing new uses as one of British Columbia’s largest indoor bike parks.

North Shore Bike Park officially opened today within a 65,000 sq ft space inside the shopping centre complex.

It features two pump tracks, an urban zone with mini-ramps, and progressive jump lines, enabling an all-season mountain biking experience for all skills and riding styles.

This indoor biking attraction was spearheaded and privately funded by 10 North Shore residents who are avid cyclists.

Construction on the wooden structures within the department store floor with 15-ft-high ceilings first began in late 2022, providing the space with its first long-term use following Sears’ closure in early 2018.

Some Canadian malls have struggled to fill large spaces vacated by Target, Sears, and Home Outfitters. Over the past two months, Bed Bath & Beyond and Nordstrom closures were added to the list of shuttered retailers leaving large real estate footprints.

“We’re thrilled that North Shore Bike Park is bringing a whole new level of fun to Capilano Mall,” said Chrystal Burns, executive vice president of Canadian Retail for QuadReal Property Group, the owner of the mall.

“The North Shore Bike Park has created a dynamic space that not only entertains but also fosters strong connections within the community. We look forward to potentially expanding this concept across the QuadReal portfolio, bringing excitement and enjoyment to even more people.”

The bike park also offers bike rentals, a pro shop and lounge, bookable spaces for parties and children’s programs, and food packages from the mall’s participating food court vendors.

It will open in phases, with future expansions adding more areas to the urban zone and introducing more terrain for all skill levels.

For its first week of operations, the bike park will have limited operating hours from noon to 6 pm. Starting July 9, its regular operating hours will be expanded seven days a week from 9 am to 10 pm.

The group behind North Shore Bike Park is also working on several other indoor bike park locations elsewhere in North America.

Last month, Quadreal also restarted its planning process for the long-term redevelopment of Capilano Mall into a high-density, mixed-use redevelopment that adds new residential uses to the site while also bringing new refreshed retail uses.