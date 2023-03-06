All of the Nordstrom restaurants, bars, and cafes closing across Canada

Nordstrom recently announced that it would be closing all of its stores in Canada by the summer. Sadly, this means that all of the Nordstrom restaurants are closing as well.

Nordstrom broke the news after reporting its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings, adding that the closures will include Nordstrom Rack stores.

Nordstrom told Dished that its food services and restaurant locations, including Ebars, will wind down on or before March 15, 2023.

Here are five Nordstrom restaurants, bars, and cafes closing across Canada this month:

Bazille, one of the most popular Nordstrom restaurants, is a bistro serving Italian classics in a chic and inviting setting. There are amazing sandwiches and mains, but we loved going for the Margherita or the chef’s feature pizza.

There are several Nordstrom outposts that have a Bazille tucked away inside, in cities like Calgary, Toronto, and Ottawa.

“The restaurant is awesome. It’s too bad they can’t just keep that,” commented one user on Instagram.

“Everything we’ve tried there is amazing, and the service is even better. So crushed!” stated another.

The bakeshop with a global cult following will close down its first Canadian full-service outpost downtown, Dished is told.

The NYC-founded concept, known for its Compost Cookie, “naked” layer cakes, Cereal Milk Soft Serve, and Milk Bar Pies, was an instant hit with Vancouverites. It’s sad to see it so short-lived.

Habitant

Habitant is a “polished spot to sip a glass of wine or a handcrafted cocktail.” The food menu here was created to reflect internationally inspired small plates. If you lived in Vancouver or Toronto and ever shopped at Nordstrom, you likely stopped in and discovered the hidden gem.

Ebar served up everything from espresso drinks to locally sourced pastries to made-to-order smoothies. Healthy snacks and grab-and-go lunch options also made this a go-to choice for shoppers. This is a unique concept that had a location in Calgary.

Bistro Verde

This closure probably hits a little harder because it was the flagship food spot in the large portfolio of food spots.

Besides high-quality food, this spot was a great place to hang between changing rooms, serving handcrafted cocktails, glasses of wine, and craft beers.

Stay tuned for all updates on all of the Nordstrom restaurant closures happening this month across Canada.

Nordstrom Canada operates six Nordstrom stores and seven Nordstrom Rack stores, as well as the website, and employs approximately 2,500 people.