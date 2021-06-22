Best ice cream in Burnaby you should try at least once
We’ve been talking about the top ice cream joints in and around Vancouver forever, so we figured it was time to create a roundup of the best ice cream in Burnaby.
It’s officially summer and ice cream on a sunny day sounds like the best cure for the heat.
If you are looking for the best ice cream, Burnaby is the place to go. They have tons of flavours, cones, and endless toppings. I mean, you can never go wrong with sprinkles, right?
Here are our eight favourite ice cream spots in Burnaby.
Soft Peaks Ice Cream
The special “handcrafted” Soft Peaks recipe is made with Avalon organic milk. The result is a refreshing and creamy dessert that is all-natural, and lower in calories and fat than ice cream. Make sure you add granola at the bottom and fruit on top for a perfect finish.
Address: 115-4603 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-620-5887
Glenburn Soda Fountain
A sugar lover’s paradise, Glenburn offers a large selection of ice cream treats, including sundaes, milkshakes, and malts, along with candy and soda syrups. The creations that come from this old-school handmade dessert spot are completely drool-worthy, and things get crazy with cookie and brownie sundaes and insane seasonal flavours too.
Address: 4090 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 604-565-0155
Ki Tea Cafe
Bubble tea, waffles, and ice cream… what more could a sweet tooth need? Stop by Ki Tea Cafe to try their delicious soft-serve ice cream, especially their popular Filipino dessert Halo-Halo. It’s served with a layer of shaved ice alongside toppings of red bean, pudding, pearls, and Philippine-style mango soft-serve.
Address: 6888 Royal Oak Avenue Unit #105, Burnaby
Phone: 604-559-7088
Nuvola Gelato & Dolci
Head on over to Nuvola Gelato e Dolci for fresh gelato made in shop daily. They use organic and local products to give it that authentic Italian gelato flavour. Make sure to try the Vanilla Caffè and Chocolate Rocher — those are signature favourites.
Address: 4712 Hastings Street, Burnaby
Phone: 778-379-8634
Bella Gelateria
From the classics to the exotic, from the daily hits to the seasonal treats, your favourite gelato is bound to be on their flavour list of over 30.
Address: K3 Metropolitan @ Metrotown 4700, Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 604-283-9926
Tsujiri Metrotown
Known for their “matcha float,” Tsujiri brings Japanese flavours to soft-serve ice cream. Their options include red bean, matcha, and chocolate soft serve.
Address: 4700 Kingsway #1145, Burnaby
Phone: 604-262-2279
La Foret
This cozy cafe offers delicious desserts to satisfy any craving — especially waffles and ice cream. Make sure to try their chocolate banana waffle with chocolate ice cream on top.
Address: 6848 Jubilee Avenue, Burnaby
Phone: 604-428-8155
Teapressu
Not only do they offer bubble tea, but they have delicious soft-serve ice cream in “Hokaido Milk & Satoen Matcha” flavours.
Address: 5242 Kingsway, Burnaby
Phone: 778-929-8181