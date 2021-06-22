We’ve been talking about the top ice cream joints in and around Vancouver forever, so we figured it was time to create a roundup of the best ice cream in Burnaby.

It’s officially summer and ice cream on a sunny day sounds like the best cure for the heat.

If you are looking for the best ice cream, Burnaby is the place to go. They have tons of flavours, cones, and endless toppings. I mean, you can never go wrong with sprinkles, right?

Here are our eight favourite ice cream spots in Burnaby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soft Peaks Ice Cream (@softpeaksicecream)

The special “handcrafted” Soft Peaks recipe is made with Avalon organic milk. The result is a refreshing and creamy dessert that is all-natural, and lower in calories and fat than ice cream. Make sure you add granola at the bottom and fruit on top for a perfect finish.

Address: 115-4603 Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-620-5887

Facebook | Instagram

A sugar lover’s paradise, Glenburn offers a large selection of ice cream treats, including sundaes, milkshakes, and malts, along with candy and soda syrups. The creations that come from this old-school handmade dessert spot are completely drool-worthy, and things get crazy with cookie and brownie sundaes and insane seasonal flavours too. Address: 4090 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 604-565-0155 Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ki Cafe (@ki.teacafe)

Bubble tea, waffles, and ice cream… what more could a sweet tooth need? Stop by Ki Tea Cafe to try their delicious soft-serve ice cream, especially their popular Filipino dessert Halo-Halo. It’s served with a layer of shaved ice alongside toppings of red bean, pudding, pearls, and Philippine-style mango soft-serve.⁠

Address: 6888 Royal Oak Avenue Unit #105, Burnaby

Phone: 604-559-7088

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nuvola Gelato e Dolci (@nuvolagelatoedolci)

Head on over to Nuvola Gelato e Dolci for fresh gelato made in shop daily. They use organic and local products to give it that authentic Italian gelato flavour. Make sure to try the Vanilla Caffè and Chocolate Rocher — those are signature favourites.

Address: 4712 Hastings Street, Burnaby

Phone: 778-379-8634

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella Gelateria (@bellagelateria)

From the classics to the exotic, from the daily hits to the seasonal treats, your favourite gelato is bound to be on their flavour list of over 30.

Address: K3 Metropolitan @ Metrotown 4700, Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: 604-283-9926

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tsujiri BC (@tsujiri_bc)

Known for their “matcha float,” Tsujiri brings Japanese flavours to soft-serve ice cream. Their options include red bean, matcha, and chocolate soft serve.

Address: 4700 Kingsway #1145, Burnaby

Phone: 604-262-2279

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Foret Bakery & Cafe (@cafelaforet)

This cozy cafe offers delicious desserts to satisfy any craving — especially waffles and ice cream. Make sure to try their chocolate banana waffle with chocolate ice cream on top.

Address: 6848 Jubilee Avenue, Burnaby

Phone: 604-428-8155

Facebook | Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨Alice | Vancouver Foodie✨ (@foodiee.alicee)

Not only do they offer bubble tea, but they have delicious soft-serve ice cream in “Hokaido Milk & Satoen Matcha” flavours.

Address: 5242 Kingsway, Burnaby

Phone: 778-929-8181

Facebook | Instagram