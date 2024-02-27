7 non-rental players Canucks could target in a trade

The Vancouver Canucks head into this year’s trade deadline as one of the NHL’s best clubs. With just under two weeks until the big day, the league leaders are still exploring ways to get better.

After already giving up a significant package to acquire Elias Lindholm, the Canucks are reportedly not interested in surrendering another large haul for a player that will walk this summer.

“I heard they’re not interested in giving up everything they’re going to have to give up for two rentals,” said Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman when discussing the Canucks today on the 32 Thoughts podcast.

The Canucks, therefore, will likely be looking at a lot of players who are already signed past this season or who they can agree on an extension with.

There are some players with term on their contracts who could be traded before next Thursday. Here are seven names from around the NHL that the Canucks could target who have at least one additional season left on their deal beyond this one.

1. Pavel Buchnevich, St. Louis Blues

2023-24 stats: 55 GP, 22 G, 24 A, 46 PTS

55 GP, 22 G, 24 A, 46 PTS Age: 28

28 Contract: $5.8 million through 2024-25

$5.8 million through 2024-25 Position: LW

The first name on this list is a big fish. Pavel Buchnevich is one of the top available players and an elite scoring winger. While the Canucks have already added one top-six forward, the fact that they’ve been using Lindholm as a centre and other wingers, like Ilya Mikheyev, have not been performing could mean they want another.

Trading for Buchnevich would require a similar package to what the Canucks paid for Lindholm. If the Canucks really want to go all-in, then they can surrender a big package for this offensive dynamo, knowing that they’ll have him for at least two playoff runs.

2. Jordan Greenway, Buffalo Sabres

2023-24 stats: 46 GP, 9 G, 10 A, 19 PTS

46 GP, 9 G, 10 A, 19 PTS Age: 27

27 Contract: $3 million through 2024-25

$3 million through 2024-25 Position: LW

Jordan Greenway is someone that has been linked to the Canucks in the past. The Buffalo Sabres forward offers a tantalizing 6-foot-6 frame that he uses to enforce his presence on the ice. He’s also scored at around a half-point-per-game mark in multiple seasons.

His contract does include an eight-team no-trade list that kicks in next season, so if the Sabres want to move Greenway, it would be easier to do so this season.

3. Rasmus Ristolainen, Philadelphia Flyers

2023-24 stats: 31 GP, 1 G, 3 A, 4 PTS

31 GP, 1 G, 3 A, 4 PTS Age: 29

29 Contract: $5.1 million through 2026-27

$5.1 million through 2026-27 Position: RD

There have been some murmurs that the Canucks have been checking in with the Philadelphia Flyers about their blueliners. Ristolainen has been criticized over the years but is producing some better results this season.

With another three years on his contract after this one, the big defenceman would become a key piece in the team’s future plans. Since Tyler Myers is an unrestricted free agent this summer, Ristolainen could be a younger alternative to move forward with on the right side.

4. Frank Vatrano, Anaheim Ducks

2023-24 stats: 58 GP, 26 G, 19 A, 45 PTS

58 GP, 26 G, 19 A, 45 PTS Age: 29

29 Contract: $3.65 million through 2024-25

$3.65 million through 2024-25 Position: W

Frank Vatrano is another scoring winger who is likely to be moved before the deadline. He’s had a career year and has already set a new career best in goals. He played with a bunch of the Canucks representatives at the All-Star Game in what was a taste of a potential partnership.

He carries a very reasonable $3.65 million cap hit and thus would not be too hard for the Canucks to fit financially. If they’re looking for some scoring punch, he would be a great addition.

5. Marcus Pettersson, Pittsburgh Penguins

2023-24 stats: 55 GP, 3 G, 21 A, 24 PTS

55 GP, 3 G, 21 A, 24 PTS Age: 27

27 Contract: $4.025 through 2024-25

$4.025 through 2024-25 Position: LD

The Pittsburgh Penguins are caught in a weird limbo where they should be selling but have pushed their chips in the middle like they’re contending. If they do decide to accept their fate, the Canucks should make a call on Marcus Pettersson. While the Swedish defenceman might not be available, as he’s been one of the best for the Penguins this season, he would be a huge get.

The Canucks and Penguins obviously are very close, and the relationship between the two franchises runs very deep. If this player is available, he would put the Canucks’ defence corps over the top, although likely at a steep price.

6. David Savard, Montreal Canadiens

2023-24 stats: 36 GP, 4 G, 9 A, 13 PTS

36 GP, 4 G, 9 A, 13 PTS Age: 33

33 Contract: $3.5 million through 2024-25

$3.5 million through 2024-25 Position: RD

As the Montreal Canadiens accept their fate of missing the playoffs, they will likely start to sell off pieces. One player that will likely draw some interest is David Savard. While there are some reports that the team would rather keep him, the 6-foot-2 defenceman makes a lot of sense as a trade target for a team like the Canucks.

Savard is right-handed which would make it easy to fit him in the lineup, he doesn’t cost a ton against the cap, and he plays a strong style of hockey. He’s also won the Stanley Cup in the past with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2021.

7. Andrew Peeke, Columbus Blue Jackets

2023-24 stats: 20 GP, 0 G, 6 A, 6 PTS

20 GP, 0 G, 6 A, 6 PTS Age: 25

25 Contract: $2.75 million through 2025-26

$2.75 million through 2025-26 Position: RD

Andrew Peeke is another player that has been linked to the Canucks in the past. He’s a right-handed shot that has struggled to catch on with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

He’s under contract for two more years after this one, meaning the Canucks could solidify their third pairing for the next few seasons.