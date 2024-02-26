How aggressive Canucks could be before the trade deadline

The Vancouver Canucks have some big decisions to make over the coming weeks.

For the first time in a long time, the Canucks are leading the NHL, finding themselves as a buyer at the trade deadline. It presents a new challenge as they weigh how many future assets to sell off to strengthen the team for this season.

Canucks President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford is famously aggressive in the trade market. Despite having already made the biggest acquisition of the season thus far in Elias Lindholm, no one is counting out the Canucks when it comes to making another move.

With Rutherford and General Manager Patrik Allvin navigating a delicate balancing act, it’s being reported that they’d only be willing to give up a big package for a player they’re interested in keeping beyond this season.

“I don’t think Vancouver is out of anything out there, that’s just the way Rutherford is, but I heard they’re not interested in giving up everything they’re going to have to give up for two rentals,” Friedman said when discussing the team’s approach to the upcoming trade deadline on today’s 32 Thoughts podcast.

The Canucks already gave up a first-round pick, a highly-regarded prospect in Hunter Brzustewicz, and an additional draft pick and prospect to bring in Lindholm from Calgary. Surrendering more future assets for a player who might play just a few months with the club is not in the team’s best interests.

There are a lot of interesting upcoming free agents on the trade market that could fit nicely into the Canucks’ lineup. However, maintaining a vision of the future is crucial and pushing all of their chips in the middle is not something that management seemingly wants to do this season.

“Do we go all in or not is something we always discuss because the short-term decisions are always going to impact the long-term planning; those are the things my staff are always taking into consideration,” said Allvin during a press conference last month after his extension was announced.

“Just because they gave up what they did to get Lindholm, if they have to give up another package to get something good, I don’t think it’s going to be a rental, unless they know they can sign that person,” continued Friedman on his podcast.

The Canucks already have a busy summer ahead of them with Elias Pettersson, Lindholm, and Filip Hronek being free agents. That’s not to mention the bevy of role players who will also be looking for raises or hitting the open market.

With a cloud of uncertainty still surrounding star centre Pettersson, it only raises the stakes on this season for the Canucks. The team is still waiting for the 25-year-old to make a decision on his future. He is a restricted free agent and thus under team control for at least one more season.

“I know the Canucks really wanted an answer by the deadline but I don’t know if they’re going to get it,” said Daily Faceoff‘s Frank Seravalli on The DFO Rundown this morning.

The way that the team handles this trade deadline could have a massive impact on the franchise’s direction over the next few seasons.

The Canucks have not hosted a playoff game at Rogers Arena since 2015. The buzz is building in the city as the team continues to pull off big wins and looks the part of a true contender.