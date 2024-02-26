Canucks have trade interest in rugged Wild winger Duhaime: report

The Vancouver Canucks have been connected to another big, bruising winger.

The team is interested in Minnesota Wild forward Brandon Duhaime, per Daily Faceoff‘s Frank Seravalli. He has four goals and two assists in 58 games this season, as well as 64 penalty minutes.

The 26-year-old winger was originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NHL Draft. He’s recorded 33 points in 189 total career games.

“I wouldn’t be shocked if they traded Brandon Duhaime,” said Seravalli about the Wild on today’s episode of The DFO Rundown. “I believe the Vancouver Canucks are very interested. They’re in on everything. Most aggressive traders in the league.”

Canucks President of Hockey Operations Jim Rutherford is famous for his aggressiveness, and it’s been widely reported that he’s still looking to add to this roster.

Duhaime is known as a physical presence who can play in the bottom six and mix things up. His career high in penalty minutes is 122. His contract is worth $1.1 million and he’ll be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The Wild are four points out of the second Wild Card spot and don’t look to be contenders to make a deep playoff push this spring.

The Canucks have been going through some injuries as of late and could look to shore up their depth with a move for a player like Duhaime.

The league leaders have already made one big move as they traded for Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames. The high acquisition cost in that deal means that they’re looking at smaller trades unless it’s a player they like long-term.

The NHL’s trade deadline is fast approaching as it takes place on March 8. The Canucks are expected to be active right up until the final bell as they prepare to start their playoff push this spring.