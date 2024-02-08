Canucks have talked with Flyers about trade for defenceman: report

There may still be more additions to come for the Vancouver Canucks.

The first-place team has reportedly been talking with the Philadelphia Flyers about their defencemen, according to The Fourth Period‘s David Pagnotta.

In addition to Toronto & Vancouver, I wouldn't be surprised if Dallas entered the equation. As for Canucks, while nothing seems imminent, I'm told they spoke with Philly this week about their D. https://t.co/H0W6LG7DBy — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) February 8, 2024

While Pagnotta didn’t mention names, he replied to a post suggesting that the Canucks were inquiring about Rasmus Ristolainen by The Fourth Period‘s Anthony Di Marco.

Ristolainen is a 6-foot-4 right-handed defenceman who has four points in 30 games this season. He’s in the second season of a five-year deal with a cap hit of $5.1 million per season.

The Finnish defenceman has the best-expected goals share of any Flyers defenceman this season at five-on-five.

The Flyers also have one of this year’s top trade targets in defenceman Sean Walker. While he wasn’t linked to the Canucks in any report, the 29-year-old would make an intriguing addition to the roster.

The 5-foot-11 right-handed shot has had an excellent season thus far. He can play on both special teams and has 18 points in 51 games.

However, it has been reported that there are other teams interested in Walker, including the Edmonton Oilers. This could make the 29-year-old an expensive asset to acquire.

That could be difficult for the Canucks, who do not want to part ways with another first-round pick, per CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal this morning.

The Canucks have already pulled off the biggest trade of the season as they acquired Elias Lindholm. The early returns from that deal have been very positive, as he scored twice in his first game with his new team.

The NHL trade deadline is exactly a month away, and the Canucks are still seemingly on the hunt for more pieces. With the playoffs all but locked up, management continues to look for ways to add.