Oak Bay’s Marina Restaurant has been a longtime fixture in the area’s dining scene, and today it announced it will be closing soon.

The oceanfront eatery has been serving guests for over 30 years and says the main reason for this closure is inflation.

“Unfortunately, just like many others we are not immune to the economic challenges arising from inflation, therefore we are not able to operate any longer,” the restaurant’s statement read.

Marina Restaurant will offer its last day of service on March 5. This concept has invited diners to its Farewell Week from March 1 to 5.

This spot is known for its 100% Ocean Wise menu and epic Sunday Brunch service, among other things.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank everyone that has been part of our journey! We would especially like to thank the Marina Restaurant staff for their commitment and dedication,” the statement continued.

The Marina Restaurant team also directed patrons to its sister spot, the Marina Dockside Eatery, which will continue to operate as far as we know.