"Real sh*tshow": Metro Vancouver dealing with major snow struggles (VIDEOS)

Nov 30 2022, 4:31 am
It’s a messy night around Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley as snow continues to fall, making travel treacherous.

A snowfall warning remains up for many parts of the BC South Coast, with snow set to continue falling across swaths of the region overnight.

Whether you’re driving or taking public transit tonight — there’s a pretty good chance you’re going to run into some issues.

A lot of people have rushed to social media with videos of just how bad things are as the snow keeps falling.

@itsthatcrazydoglady Welcome to #vancouver #vancouverbc #canada in our first snow where everyone forgets how to #drive ♬ original sound – Kelly Joy Argue

Transit has also been an issue for a lot of folks. TransLink says it did take precautions to prepare for the weather but the inclement weather is proving to be a challenge.

Buses heading to UBC along West 16th Avenue could be seen with their four way flashers on, stuck on the hill.  And riders heading up Main Street south of 2nd Avenue were asked to get off the bus after it failed to navigate the slippery incline.

There are DOZENS of rider alerts posted online and people are being warned to expect delays.

@unaspasovski18 been waiting for an hour … every bus keeps canceling 🙂 #vancouver #ubc #snow ♬ You’re Fucked – Ylvis

How are you dealing with the blast of winter weather?

