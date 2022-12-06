TransLink defends snow preparation after storm that paralyzed Metro Vancouver roads

With more snow potentially in the forecast for Metro Vancouver, commuters are hyper-aware that getting around town could be dicey this holiday season.

Transit passengers, particularly bus riders in the region, will have chilly memories of last week’s snowstorm. The wet snow made hills impassable for many buses, which impacted many trips throughout the day and into the night.

A TransLink spokesperson has told Daily Hive that the transportation network takes precautions to ensure services run as smoothly as possible during any snow event. And that most delays during the snow struggles were due to traffic jams.

“Prior to any forecast snowfall we take a number of steps to prepare the transit system for the changing weather conditions,” TransLink spokesperson Dan Mountain said.”With respect to the recent snowfall, most delays to bus service were from buses being stuck in traffic due to traffic gridlock. If cars are getting stuck in traffic, buses are too.”

However, many photos and firsthand accounts posted online showed buses sidelined due to snowy and slippery streets, away from traffic snarls.

A few accidents at #ubc. The #84 bus is stuck on the hill. pic.twitter.com/tNOQlWrF7O — Mark Atomos Pilon (@Atomos) November 30, 2022

3rd bus we saw stuck this morning in less than 10 Km… just on Main St. Maybe BC Translink should rethink their “no snow tires” rule because it’s clearly not working. #BCSnow #Vancouversnow pic.twitter.com/ric0G3JmuA — Ms Ong (@ms_ong007) November 30, 2022

Riders on social media were less than pleased with how their transit trips went during the recent snowfall.

Why does Translink think that doing the same thing year after year vis-a-vis snow will result in anything different than getting stuck on hills and sliding through intersections? Or sliding on hills and getting stuck in intersections? It’s embarrassing — Ingrid Turk (@Knittingrid) November 30, 2022

@TransLink are you ever going to be prepared for snow? Seems like you never are. And then ask for forgiveness when people are put at risk and major delays happen. — Cranky Brown (@crankybrown) November 30, 2022

Unifor, the union representing Metro Vancouver bus drivers, told Daily Hive that some members had to walk up to 5 km home after their vehicles were stranded. Mountain said that TransLink is working with the union to make things better for its drivers.

“We’re always looking at how we can improve, and Coast Mountain Bus Company works closely with the union that represents bus operators,” explained Mountain. “We recently upgraded our phone-line capacity so double the number of bus operators can call dispatchers if they’re in need of support.”

“TransLink [also] works very closely with municipalities to identify priority routes in need of salting and plowing and will continue to be in constant communication with municipalities during inclement weather.”

TransLink also shared how it prepares its buses, SkyTrains, and SeaBuses for snowfall. Weather preparation for the transit system includes calling in extra staff, preparing special trucks to spread anti-icing solution on trolley wires, and readying a special SkyTrain which sprays de-icer on the power rail overnight to keep trains moving.

If weather conditions worsen, tactics may be escalated to installing tire socks on buses on Burnaby Mountain and specific North Shore and Vancouver routes, as well as installing brass “cutters” on some trolley buses to cut through any ice buildup.

TransLink also encourages customers to dress for the elements and to wear proper footwear to avoid slipping and falling.

