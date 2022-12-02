When it snows in Vancouver, the city’s sidewalks and bike lanes can turn into a patchwork of barely passable routes. Why?

The City of Vancouver’s priority for winter maintenance is roads and bus routes, while residential side streets and sidewalks adjacent to non-City-owned property are left untouched.

But sidewalks along non-city-owned property are all around the city, making it difficult for folks to travel when there’s snow and ice to contend with.

The City says that Vancouver property owners and occupants are responsible for clearing snow and ice from the full width of sidewalks – cleared by 10 am, no less.

Vancouver residents & business owners play an important role in helping to keep our city safe during winter. Snow & ice on the sidewalk can be a barrier for many people, particularly seniors & people with mobility challenges. Here's how you can help in your neighbourhood:

That stance received heavy criticism in the days after Metro Vancouver’s transportation infrastructure reeled from just a small amount of snow.

“On work days I cannot take time off work to have it done by 10 am,” wrote one Twitter user. “There is a myriad of reasons that someone might not shovel their walk by 10 am,” wrote another.

With this policy, property owners who don’t live in the city or who own multiple properties would have to hire snow and ice removal services, and still, there’s no guarantee that they’d be done by 10 am. That could leave them subject to fines from the city.

The reason for the 10 am deadline is unclear. If sidewalks did have to be cleared by a certain time, wouldn’t earlier make more sense as people need to get to work in the morning?

As for bike lanes, the 16 most-used bike routes in the city are on its priority list for snow and ice removal.

Vancouverites can report issues regarding snow and ice removal on City property by using the Van311 app.

Daily Hive has reached out to the City to ask how many complaints have been received about snow and ice removal this week and will update this story.

So, Vancouverites trying to navigate snow-covered, icy sidewalks are at the mercy of private property owners to keep them safe. What could go wrong?