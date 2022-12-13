Here we go again: Up to 25 cm of snow could be heading to Metro Vancouver

If you love the white stuff, you’re going to love this forecast. The Weather Network is predicting another massive dump of snow for Metro Vancouver.

Many of us probably have nightmares about the horrid commutes during the major snowstorm earlier this month that saw some people stuck in their cars for more than 11 hours.

But get ready for round two.

The Weather Network is forecasting another blast of winter weather, set to arrive starting on the weekend.

It starts with mixed precipitation on Saturday and gets more wintery from there. So, just how much can we expect?

If you add up the estimates for each day — we could end up with 25 cm of snow on the ground before this system moves through.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) also has snow in the forecast, but the agency isn’t mentioning amounts at this point.

While it may snow over the next week, what can we expect for Christmas Day? At this point, there is a chance we could have a white Christmas.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s meteorologist Bobby Sekhon, a white Christmas this year is not out of the question.

Statistics collected from ECCC show that from 1997 to 2021 there’s been about an 8% chance it snows on Christmas in Vancouver.

With files from Daily Hive Staff