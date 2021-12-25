NHL postpones all 14 games scheduled for Monday

Hockey’s return after the holiday break has been delayed.

The NHL has announced its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, December 28.

In all, 14 games were scheduled for Monday, with each being postponed.

The Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Toronto Maple Leafs were all scheduled to play.

“In order to allow the league an adequate opportunity to analyze league-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day,” the league said in a release.

The NHL began its holiday break on Wednesday, December 22, two days earlier than originally scheduled.

Teams can return to their facilities on Sunday, December 26.

“It is expected that the league will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday,” the release said.

The Flames and Oilers were expected to play at Calgary on December 27, and the Canucks were to host the Seattle Kraken. The Leafs were to play at the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Flames have had 20 players enter COVID protocol since December 10, and the Leafs have had 12. The Canucks currently have since players in protocol, and the Canadiens have three.

The NHL has now postponed 64 games this season.

The Oilers and Flames, as well as the World Juniors hosted in Edmonton, have moved to half-capacity with food and beverage service no longer available, as have the Canucks.

The Leafs will be at limited capacity as well, and have implemented an “Operation Mask Up (or out)” policy. The Montreal Canadiens played last week without fans, too, and home games could be rescheduled to accommodate spectators.