Another Flames player joins COVID list after three days of negative tests

After going three days without a single negative test, the Calgary Flames have added yet another player to COVID-19 protocol.

Goaltender Dan Vladar is the 20th player to join the COVID list from the Flames in the last eight days.

Vladar joins Mikael Backlund, Dillon Dube, Oliver Kylington, Tyler Pitlick, Jacob Markstrom, Trevor Lewis, Erik Gudbranson, Johnny Gaudreau, Byron Froese, Rasmus Andersson, Noah Hanifin, Sean Monahan, Milan Lucic, Nikita Zadorov, Chris Tanev, Adam Ruzicka, Brad Richardson, Andrew Mangiapane, and Elias Lindholm on the COVID list.

And that list doesn’t include many more coaches and staff who have tested positive over the last week.

The Flames haven’t played a game since December 11. The next scheduled game for Calgary is currently December 27, at home to the Edmonton Oilers.

Nine of 10 NHL games on the schedule tonight have been postponed, as have all games previously scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

The Flames reopened their facility yesterday for players and staff that “remained negative with daily testing.”

On Friday, the Flames team doctor said that cases among the 32 team members, who are all fully vaccinated but tested positive, have been either “asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic.”