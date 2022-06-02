What the Buddha Never Taught: A Rock Opera

Canada’s largest South Asian youth event is just a few weeks away, and the popular Metro Vancouver festival is getting super-sized!

5X Fest announced today that a reopening celebration will take place at Surrey’s Holland Park on June 11 from 6 to 9 pm, directly after its highly anticipated Blockparty. The event is free and open to the public, subject to capacity.

The reopening celebration features a lineup of acclaimed music artists, including Canadian viral hitmaker Tesher.

Hitesh Sharma, also known as Tesher, is a singer from Saskatchewan who melds different genres of music like hip-hop, reggaeton, salsa, and Bhangra into his songs. He performed his hit single “Jalebi Baby” at the JUNO Awards last month alongside host Simu Liu.

Also on stage during 5X Reopening Celebration are local super-producer Intense, JUNO winner DJ Shub, fan favourites Delhi 2 Dublin, and various personalities and community heroes.

For more great entertainment, check out the 5X Festival Blockparty, happening at Holland Park on June 11 from 10 am to 6 pm. In fact, all Blockparty attendees will have guaranteed entry into the evening party.

5X Festival describes the block party as a “Desi Coachella,” with eight hours of live music, a variety of food vendors, art installations, a merchandise area, and more.

5X Festival is organized by the Vancouver International Bhangra Celebration (VIBC), founded in the Lower Mainland in 2004.

The South Asian youth mega-event has grown into an annual celebration that spotlights South Asian youth culture. This year’s fest runs from June 11 to 17, with other events including a 5X Art Party on June 12 and 5X Pride on June 17,

When: June 11, 2022

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Admission: Free, subject to capacity