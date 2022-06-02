"Jalebi Baby": 5X Fest unveils FREE reopening celebration featuring viral music star
Canada’s largest South Asian youth event is just a few weeks away, and the popular Metro Vancouver festival is getting super-sized!
5X Fest announced today that a reopening celebration will take place at Surrey’s Holland Park on June 11 from 6 to 9 pm, directly after its highly anticipated Blockparty. The event is free and open to the public, subject to capacity.
The reopening celebration features a lineup of acclaimed music artists, including Canadian viral hitmaker Tesher.
Hitesh Sharma, also known as Tesher, is a singer from Saskatchewan who melds different genres of music like hip-hop, reggaeton, salsa, and Bhangra into his songs. He performed his hit single “Jalebi Baby” at the JUNO Awards last month alongside host Simu Liu.
What a performance!
Also on stage during 5X Reopening Celebration are local super-producer Intense, JUNO winner DJ Shub, fan favourites Delhi 2 Dublin, and various personalities and community heroes.
For more great entertainment, check out the 5X Festival Blockparty, happening at Holland Park on June 11 from 10 am to 6 pm. In fact, all Blockparty attendees will have guaranteed entry into the evening party.
5X Festival describes the block party as a “Desi Coachella,” with eight hours of live music, a variety of food vendors, art installations, a merchandise area, and more.
5X Festival is organized by the Vancouver International Bhangra Celebration (VIBC), founded in the Lower Mainland in 2004.
The South Asian youth mega-event has grown into an annual celebration that spotlights South Asian youth culture. This year’s fest runs from June 11 to 17, with other events including a 5X Art Party on June 12 and 5X Pride on June 17,
5X Festival Reopening Celebration
When: June 11, 2022
Time: 6 to 9 pm
Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey
Admission: Free, subject to capacity
