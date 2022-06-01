A huge retro gaming expo is happening in Metro Vancouver this month

A celebration of classic video games is happening in New Westminster this month, and gamers of all ages will definitely want to check it out.

Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo (VRGE) is taking place on June 25 at the Anvil Centre in New Westminster, with vendors, panels, and live entertainment happening throughout the day.

VRGE is celebrating 10 years since the first convention took place in 2012 and will have events and activities for long-time fans and newcomers to discover.

“VRGE is a celebration of retro video games for all ages,” said Brian Hughes, show Director for Vancouver Retro Gaming Expo and owner of Gamedeals Video Games. “This year we are shaking things up a bit, with more community involvement, some exciting new panels and performers, a few surprises, and a lot more gaming.”



Attendees at the Anvil Centre can shop over 40 different vendors offering everything from clearance bin deals to collectable rarities, retro gaming-themed art, and more.

There will also be an appearance by popular YouTuber and collector, “The Immortal” John Hancock, a costume contest, video game tournaments, comedy shows, and trivia panels for gamers to take part in.

VRGE is also hosting a next-level concert lineup, with video game music by The Wavebirds, Shane Steward, and The Koopa Troopa.

“VRGE is all about everyone having a good time with their friends in an environment of the things that make them happy – video games,” added Hughes. “Maybe they will buy some cool things, maybe learn something interesting or be introduced to an old game or a new local band. But at the end of the day, what we want is for them to have fun.”

When: June 25, 2022

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Anvil Centre – 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Admission: $25, purchase online. Children under 10 are free with the purchase of an adult ticket).