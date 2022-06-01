FoodFood TrucksFood EventsFood News

Daryn Wright
Jun 1 2022, 11:06 pm
Fridays on Front: Huge food fest returns to New Westminster this July
Courtesy Downtown New West BIA/Andres Markwart

After a long two and a half years, one of New Westminster’s best food street parties is finally returning this summer.

Fridays on Front is a huge block party that takes place on Front Street – right by Pier Park – that highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food.

fridays on front

Courtesy Downtown New West BIA

Running every Friday evening from July 8 to July 22 and then again from August 5 to August 19, between 5 pm to 9 pm, the event is a way to get the community together in a safe and fun way.

Some participating food vendors will include Donuteria – the brioche-style donut shop located in downtown New West – and Italian eats from Gastronomia Italia. Local restaurants will be represented, as will a rotating roster of local food trucks.

The events will also be fully licensed, so you can expect to find boozy refreshments from local spots like Steel & Oak and Pacific Breeze Winery.

The events are free and a quick walk from either the Columbia SkyTrain station or New Westminster station.

Stay tuned for a sneak peek of which food vendors to expect!

Fridays on Front

When: Every Friday from July 8 to July 22 and August 5 to August 19 from 5 pm to 9 pm
Where: 600-block of Front Street, New Westminster

Instagram

