Outdoor movie nights are expanding in Burnaby this summer

The evenings are getting warmer and longer in Metro Vancouver, which means it’s the perfect season to watch a movie outdoors!
A long-running fresh air film series is returning this summer and it’s packed with favourites the whole family can enjoy.
The City of Burnaby is bringing back Summer Cinema to Civic Square starting this August. Plus a new night has been added to Edmonds Park near Highgate Village.
Here are the dates and the films for Civic Square so you can save them in your planner.
- Friday, August 12 – Clifford the Big Red Dog
- Friday, August 19 – Paddington 2
- Saturday, August 20 – The Lego Movie
- Friday, August 26 – Shaun the Sheep Movie
- Friday, September 2 – Ron’s Gone Wrong
Movie screenings will take place rain or shine and are free to attend. Gather up the little ones and make some fun memories this summer!
Summer Cinema in Burnaby
When: August 12, 19, 20, 26, and September 2, 2022
Time: 8:30 pm
Where: Civic Square by Bob Prittie Library – 6100 Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby (except August 20 which is at Edmonds Park – 7433 Humphries Avenue, Burnaby)
Admission: Free