Grocery store staff test positive for COVID-19 at 13 locations in Vancouver, Metro Vancouver

This week, several grocery store locations around Vancouver and Metro Vancouver confirmed that employees tested positive on presumptive tests for COVID-19.

Here are the newly reported cases:

Shoppers Drug Mart – 2748 East Hastings Street, Vancouver (Employee last worked on April 27)

Shoppers Drug Mart – 17790 Highway 10, Surrey (Employee last worked on April 28)

Shoppers Drug Mart – 370 East Broadway, Vancouver (Employee last worked on May 1)

Shoppers Drug Mart – 3025 Lougheed Highway, Coquitlam (Employee last worked on May 2)

Real Canadian Superstore – 7550 King George Boulevard, Surrey (Multiple employees have tested positive for COVID-19)

Real Canadian Superstore – #1105 Eaton Ctr. 4700 Kingsway, Burnaby (Employee last worked on April 27)

(Employee last worked on April 27)

Real Canadian Superstore – 19851 Willowbrook Drive, Langley (Employee last worked on April 28)

Real Canadian Superstore – 14650 – 104th Avenue, Surrey (Three employees tested positive for COVID-19. The last days they worked were April 23 and 28)

Safeway – 990 King Edward Ave West, Vancouver (Employee last worked on April 26)

Safeway- 1611 Davie Street, Vancouver (Employee last worked on April 27)

Safeway – 8860 152 Street, Surrey (Employee last worked on April 29)

Safeway – 3410 Kingsway Street, Vancouver (Employee last worked on May 2)

FreshCo – 7165 138 Street, Surrey (Employee last worked on April 30)

British Columbia health officials announced 694 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 133,619.