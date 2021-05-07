Grocery store staff test positive for COVID-19 at 13 locations in Vancouver, Metro Vancouver
May 7 2021, 2:05 pm
This week, several grocery store locations around Vancouver and Metro Vancouver confirmed that employees tested positive on presumptive tests for COVID-19.
Here are the newly reported cases:
- Shoppers Drug Mart – 2748 East Hastings Street, Vancouver (Employee last worked on April 27)
- Shoppers Drug Mart – 17790 Highway 10, Surrey (Employee last worked on April 28)
- Shoppers Drug Mart – 370 East Broadway, Vancouver (Employee last worked on May 1)
- Shoppers Drug Mart – 3025 Lougheed Highway, Coquitlam (Employee last worked on May 2)
- Real Canadian Superstore – 7550 King George Boulevard, Surrey (Multiple employees have tested positive for COVID-19)
- Real Canadian Superstore – #1105 Eaton Ctr. 4700 Kingsway, Burnaby
- (Employee last worked on April 27)
- Real Canadian Superstore – 19851 Willowbrook Drive, Langley (Employee last worked on April 28)
- Real Canadian Superstore – 14650 – 104th Avenue, Surrey (Three employees tested positive for COVID-19. The last days they worked were April 23 and 28)
- Safeway – 990 King Edward Ave West, Vancouver (Employee last worked on April 26)
- Safeway- 1611 Davie Street, Vancouver (Employee last worked on April 27)
- Safeway – 8860 152 Street, Surrey (Employee last worked on April 29)
- Safeway – 3410 Kingsway Street, Vancouver (Employee last worked on May 2)
- FreshCo – 7165 138 Street, Surrey (Employee last worked on April 30)
British Columbia health officials announced 694 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 133,619.