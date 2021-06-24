BC health officials announce 75 new COVID-19 cases, three new deaths

BC health officials announced 75 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 147,346.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that broken down by health region, 17 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 44 are in the Fraser Health region, one is in the Island Health region, 12 are in the Interior Health region and one new case is in the Northern Health region.

There are 1,111 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 113 individuals are currently hospitalized, 34 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There have been three new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 1,747 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 77.5% of all adults 18 and over in BC and 76% of those 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 4,652,087 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 1,122,024 of which are second doses.

BC is among those leading the world with over 75% of people 12+ vaccinated with dose 1. Thank you! Next, let’s get to 80%! Tag a friend or family member who still needs their first dose and help them register here: https://t.co/hOaWNmwnb2 pic.twitter.com/EpvU8oyTgj — BC Government News (@BCGovNews) June 24, 2021

A total of 144,466 people who tested positive for the virus have now recovered.