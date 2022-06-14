We love a good sando that you can really dig into, so the news that a local sandwich joint is expanding is pretty exciting.

Big Star Sandwich Co., which started with its first location in New Westminster in 2013, has just announced it will be opening a location out at UBC later this year.

The sandwich shop, which specializes in jam-packed sammies with house-roasted meats, has four other locations around the Lower Mainland: New West, Burnaby, Surrey, and Maple Ridge.

The menu, which goes by a simple numbering system for its sammies, features filling offerings like turkey, slow-roasted beef, pulled pork, premium deli cuts, and vegetarian options.

There’s no opening date set for the UBC location quite yet, but it will be going in at Wesbrook Village in late 2022 – “Just in time to help the students recover from their finals week” the chain shared on its Instagram.

Until then, you can try Big Star’s primo sandwiches at its other locations.

Big Star Sandwich Co. – UBC

Address: TBD (at Wesbrook Village)

