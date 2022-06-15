Making your own wine or beer is remarkably easy, either at home with the right supplies or through specialty brewing shops.

But have you ever tried making your own boozy seltzer?

New Westminster’s Wine Factory offers straight-forward wine-making kits, but it also offers sessions to make your own hard bubbles.

The fermented sparkling beverage is made similarly to other alcoholic drinks, using yeast, water, and sugar, as well as whatever kind of flavourings you’d like to add.

The entire process takes about two weeks.

During the initial visit, which takes about 45 minutes, you create a sugar mixture to feed the yeast. This sugar will then be converted to alcohol and Co2 during the fermentation process.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivian | Vancouver Foodie (@dinevancity)

Each batch makes 23 litres, which is about 48 tall cans in total. One batch costs $115.60, which works out to just shy of $2.50 per can.

You can also pay an additional $25 to split your batch and make two different flavours.

Wine Factory offers a few different flavours for their hard bubbles, including fresh fruit options like lime, lemon, blood orange, mango, and watermelon. There’s also a few herbal infusion flavours on offer, like strawberry or wildberry hibiscus lemon.

Once your concoction is all fermented and boozy, you return to either can or bottle everything up, which takes around an hour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hard Bubbles Hard Seltzer (@hardbubblesca)

You even have the option to completely customize the label on your cans, using your own design.

Imagine pulling a can out of the fridge to pass to a friend, only for it to have your own face on it – priceless.

Making your own hard seltzer is a great option to ensure you’ll have your very own, custom-made refreshing drink around for the whole summer – plus, it’s a great activity to do with friends or family.

You can book an appointment online through Wine Factory’s website.

Wine Factory

Address: 649 Front Street, New Westminster

Phone: 604-540-8907

Instagram