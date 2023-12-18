Popular Vancouver brewery has gone into hibernation

If you plan on heading to Granville Island in Vancouver for some brewing magic over the holidays, there will be one less potential beer destination until next spring.

Starting today, Granville Island Brewing will be closed until April 2024, and the website states the purpose is for renovations.

Earlier this summer, one of the last times we reported on the popular brewing destination, the taproom had closed temporarily following a strike.

Two weeks ago, Granville Island Brewing announced some “**BIG NEWS**” on Instagram, saying it was making exciting changes over the winter to “level up” the Granville experience next year.

While no exact opening date has been announced, the website says it’ll remain closed till late April 2024.

“We are doing some exciting renovations to our building, which we can’t wait to share with you!”

Today, Granville Island Brewing shared another post to thank people for stopping by last week.

“We are looking forward to welcoming you back in the spring for more fresh pints once our renovation is complete!”

Summer beer strike

Wages were the focal point of the strike at the popular Vancouver beer destination last year.

“Wages start at $16.75 per hour, and SEIU Local 2 says that most workers don’t get premiums and are making $20.97 per hour. Most of the union members perform various tasks at the brewing company,” the union representing workers said.

At the time, Granville Island Brewing said it offered raises on top of current pay, which it claims is “already above Vancouver’s living wage.”

Thankfully, for beer drinkers devoted to Granville Island Brewing’s products, there are plenty of places to get your beer.