Today's the last hot day in Vancouver before cooler temperatures return

Sick of the heat already? You just have to wait one more day for relief.

Monday is the last day of Metro Vancouver’s hot stretch, and temperatures are forecast to drop by Tuesday, when 23°C and thundershowers are expected.

The region is still under a heat warning as a strong high-pressure ridge brings temperatures as high as 34°C inland.

But temperatures are forecast to drop by about 10°C as cooler marine air moves in from the Pacific on Tuesday, according to Environment Canada.

The more mild temperatures are forecast to stick around for the Canada Day long weekend, with highs of 22°C to 24°C forecast through Sunday.

The Weather Network says thunderstorms may interrupt outdoor plans in the latter half of the weekend.

But before that, British Columbians can expect sun and seasonal (or slightly warmer than seasonal) temperatures.