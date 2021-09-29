FoodCheap EatsRestaurants & BarsCoffee & TeaSpecials & Deals

3 cheap National Coffee Day deals to enjoy on September 29

Daily Hive Staff
Daily Hive Staff
|
Sep 29 2021, 6:54 am
3 cheap National Coffee Day deals to enjoy on September 29
MILKXT2/Shutterstock

National Coffee Day is like Christmas for fans of the caffeinated beverage, and it’s finally here.

To celebrate the September 29 holiday, several chains are offering affordable, can’t-miss deals nationwide if you’re looking for a promo on a cup of Joe.

Here are three cheap National Coffee Day deals to enjoy today.

Krispy Kreme Canada

Why not pop into a participating Krispy Kreme and get that free coffee deal they announced today? Free coffee goes great with donuts if you ask us.

McDonald’s Canada

free coffee McDonalds

@mcdonaldscanada/Instagram

Folks across the country can open their McDonald’s app get some $1 deals on certain kinds of coffee today.

Starbucks

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Starbucks Canada (@starbuckscanada)

Participating locations across Canada will be offering customers a FREE cup of Pike Place Roast brewed coffee on Wednesday, September 29, only.

The only catch? You need to bring in a clean, reusable cup to get it.

Daily Hive StaffDaily Hive Staff
+ Dished
+ Cheap Eats
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Coffee & Tea
+ Specials & Deals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT