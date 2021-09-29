3 cheap National Coffee Day deals to enjoy on September 29
National Coffee Day is like Christmas for fans of the caffeinated beverage, and it’s finally here.
To celebrate the September 29 holiday, several chains are offering affordable, can’t-miss deals nationwide if you’re looking for a promo on a cup of Joe.
Here are three cheap National Coffee Day deals to enjoy today.
Krispy Kreme Canada
Why not pop into a participating Krispy Kreme and get that free coffee deal they announced today? Free coffee goes great with donuts if you ask us.
McDonald’s Canada
Folks across the country can open their McDonald’s app get some $1 deals on certain kinds of coffee today.
Starbucks
Participating locations across Canada will be offering customers a FREE cup of Pike Place Roast brewed coffee on Wednesday, September 29, only.
The only catch? You need to bring in a clean, reusable cup to get it.