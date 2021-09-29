FoodFood EventsFood NewsSpecials & Deals

McDonald's is offering $1 coffee across Canada today

Sep 29 2021, 4:00 am
McDonald's is offering $1 coffee across Canada today
@mcdonaldscanada/Instagram

The National Coffee Day deals keep coming for Canadians! McDonald’s Canada is back with a cheap and cheerful offer for its app users.

Folks across the country can open their McDonald’s app get some $1 deals on certain kinds of coffee today.

Here’s the promo you can enjoy depending on where you live:

  • Ontario, Alberta, Quebec:
    • Medium Premium Roast Coffee for $1 plus tax with the McDonald’s app
  • BC:
    • Any size Premium Roast Coffee for $1 plus tax with the McDonald’s app

If you take both Starbucks and McDonald’s up on their coffee deals today, you’ll definitely be feeling caffeinated.

Happy sipping!

Daily Hive StaffDaily Hive Staff
