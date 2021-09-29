McDonald's is offering $1 coffee across Canada today

The National Coffee Day deals keep coming for Canadians! McDonald’s Canada is back with a cheap and cheerful offer for its app users.

Folks across the country can open their McDonald’s app get some $1 deals on certain kinds of coffee today.

Here’s the promo you can enjoy depending on where you live:

Ontario, Alberta, Quebec: Medium Premium Roast Coffee for $1 plus tax with the McDonald’s app



BC: Any size Premium Roast Coffee for $1 plus tax with the McDonald’s app



If you take both Starbucks and McDonald’s up on their coffee deals today, you’ll definitely be feeling caffeinated.

Happy sipping!