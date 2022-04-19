Nat Bailey Stadium hosts first Vancouver Canadians game in 963 days tonight

Finally, after nearly three years, Vancouver Canadians baseball returns to Nat Bailey Stadium tonight.

The Canadians will play their first regular season home game at Nat Bailey Stadium since August 30, 2019 — a span of 963 days.

Minor League Baseball was cancelled entirely in 2020, and the Canadians were forced to temporarily relocate to Hillsboro, Oregon, in 2021 due to border restrictions caused by the pandemic.

If it feels like they’re playing a little earlier than usual, that’s because they are. A few things have changed since the C’s last played at the Nat. They’re in a new, better league, playing a higher calibre of baseball. With that comes a longer season that begins in April instead of June. There will inevitably be more rainouts due to Vancouver’s climate, but it looks like the baseball gods are cooperating tonight, as there is no rain in the forecast.

A few things haven’t changed about games at Nat Bailey, of course. The Canadians are still an affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, and they still offer an affordable option for local sports fans.

Tickets are still available for tonight’s game and start at just $20. If you miss that one, there are plenty of options coming up — the Canadians play at Nat Bailey Stadium every single day this week until Sunday. The season runs until September 11.