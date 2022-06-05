It’s curtains for a long-standing Mount Pleasant neighbourhood coffee shop.

On Sunday, July 5, Our Town Cafe posted a notice to its social media that they “need a pause.”

“Our Town has been a staple in the Mt. Pleasant community since opening its doors back in 2003,” they wrote.

“We’ve gone through ups and downs, and the many challenges since 2020…With heavy hearts, we have made the decision to close our doors, at least for now.”

Their last day will be on Saturday, June 11 and they’ll be open Tuesday to Saturday for the final week of their operations.

Our Town, on the corner of Kingsway and Broadway, reopened in 2018 after extensive renovations upgraded the cozy community coffee shop into a modern cafe.

This isn’t the first East Vancouver coffee shop to end operations this year. Recently, the The Drive Coffee Bar, the brick-and-mortar outpost for roasters Commercial Drive Coffee, quietly closed its doors.

And just steps away from Our Town Cafe, Kaftka’s on Main has also closed this year, citing disruptive construction on the Broadway corridor as part of the decision to close.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.