We all know Metro Vancouver holds the crown of Hollywood North, but did you know that the moniker extends to music videos as well?

From Nickelback shooting the video for its newest single at Burnaby’s Simon Fraser University Campus, to the Arkells and Tegan and Sara filming at a legendary Vancouver mall, the region will be the backdrop to some soon-to-be-released bangers.

The metropolitan area can also be seen in a number of videos for iconic songs over the years, with genres ranging from pop-punk to K-pop and more.

So tune in and turn it up, because here are 10 music videos you didn’t know were filmed in Metro Vancouver.

1. “Heaven” – Bryan Adams

One of the best-selling artists of all time filmed the music video for one of his best songs outside of the historic Stanley Theatre in South Granville. Bryan Adams recorded two versions of the video — one in London, England, and the other in Vancouver.

2. “Likey” – Twice

Twice, one of South Korea’s most renowned K-pop groups, filmed the music video for “Likey” throughout Metro Vancouver in 2017 and it became a global hit after its release. The track was the first single off their first full-length feature album Twicetagram, and recognizable locations throughout the region include Sunset Beach, Gastown, White Rock Pier, and Steveston.

3. “Hot Dog High” – The Evaporators

The legendary Vancouver punk band, fronted by Nardwuar The Human Serviette, delivers a celebratory ode to the hot dog at the longstanding North Vancouver diner, The Tomahawk.

4. “Load Me Up” – Matthew Good Band

Along with filming at many recognizable venues like Pacific Coliseum, the Pacific National Exhibition, and the Vancouver Aquatic Center, Matthew Good Band also shot scenes for “Load Me Up” at the all-boys private school, St. George’s School. The lead singer, Burnaby-born rocker Matthew Good, has filmed a number of videos in Metro Vancouver over the years.

5. “Robots” – Dan Mangan

One of Mangan’s most beloved songs of all time, “Robots,” had its music video filmed outside of Park Street Studios in Strathcona. The century-old 152,000 sq ft industrial building originally housed the Restore Mattress factory and is now home to over 200 artists.

6. “I Love Myself Today” – Bif Naked

The music video for Bif Naked’s rock anthem “I Love Myself Today” was filmed in Vancouver, with the Winnipeg-raised singer singing on a downtown rooftop with the Vancouver Lookout in the background. And yes, those are definitely Translink buses in the back of the group shots.

7. “Top Of The World” – Rascalz Feat. Barrington Levy & K-Os

Speaking of the Vancouver Lookout, it appears in the melodic opening to the video of “Top Of The World” by Rascalz featuring Barrington Levy and K-Os. The second single off of Rascalz’s Global Warming album also showcases the underside of a number of local bridges, including Burrard Bridge, Granville Bridge, and Lions Gate Bridge.

8. “Haven’t Met You Yet” – Michael Bublé

Still as catchy as the first time you’ve heard it, the video for “Haven’t Met You Yet” by Burnaby’s own Michael Bublé was filmed at the former Killarney Market on 49th Avenue. The music video features Bublé singing, dancing, and shopping throughout the grocery store, and has been watched on YouTube over 155 million times.

9. “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love And Understanding” – Elvis Costello & The Attractions

Elvis Costello and the Attractions famously recorded the video for their cover of Nick Lowe’s “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love And Understanding” while they were in town for a performance at the Pacific Coliseum. Iconic landmarks include Stanley Park Totem Poles, Burrard Inlet, and the giant piles of sulphur in the distance.

10. “First Date” – Blink-182

Pop-punk kings Blink-182 took over Splashdown Park (now known as Big Splash) for three days in 2001 to film the video for “First Date.” Viewers will also be able to spot the now-closed F440 Racing Challenge in one of the video’s shots.

With files from Yasmine Shemesh