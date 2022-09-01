Summer 2022 was a great season for music, whether it was old or new.

Legends like Beyonce and Elton John, and newcomers like Bad Bunny, all released chart-topping hits this year. Meanwhile, English chanteuse Kate Bush had a career resurgence when her 1985 song “Running Up That Hill” went viral thanks to Stranger Things.

Spotify, the world’s most popular audio streaming service, just revealed the most streamed songs of the summer.

Harry Styles’ “As It Was” takes the cake globally, and the top spot in 24 countries including Canada, Switzerland, and Trinidad and Tobago. The song garnered over 610 million streams in the last three months alone.

Meanwhile, “Running Up That Hill” is crowned the most streamed song in the US. According to Spotify, first-time streams from Gen Zers (those aged 24 and under) increased by over 7,800% since being featured on the Netflix show.

Only one artist was able to nab seven spots on the list and that’s Bad Bunny. The Peurto Rican rapper had a stellar year and dropped songs like “Me Porto Bonito” and “Efecto” which were some of the most streamed songs in the world.

These are Spotify’s most streamed songs of summer globally: