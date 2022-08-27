Nickelback fans in Vancouver invited to join video shoot for new single

Got no class, no taste, no shirt, and s*** faced? Friends and fans of the Canadian rock band Nickelback are welcome to join them for a video shoot in Metro Vancouver.

The band announced on Friday, August 26, that everyone was welcome to be in the shoot for their upcoming new single.

The video set will be filmed outside Convocation Mall at Burnaby’s Simon Fraser University Campus.

Nickelback has been teasing new music on Twitter lately, sharing “9072022” surrounded by chain emojis, so it’s possible that a new single will be relaseed on September 7.

The last full album they released was 2017’s Feed The Machine, Although the band has been dripping out a few songs in the last year, including a Sea Shanty version of “Rockstar” in 2021.

Practically every Canadian has heard Nickelback on near constant radio rotation since the band first hit it big in the early 2000s.

So if you want to see them in real life and potentially meet Chad Kroeger – this is your shot! ‘Cause we all just wanna be big rockstars.

Nickelback fans video shoot

Where: Convocation Mall at Simon Fraser University

When: Tuesday, August 30 from 3 pm to 7 pm