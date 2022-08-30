Arkells and Tegan and Sara were on location at a Vancouver mall shooting a video recently, and Arkells’ lead singer Max Kerman has turned it into an opportunity for some trivia.

The caption for the TikTok video shared via Twitter states, “Vancouver, if you know, you know” in reference to what the video suggests might be the most legendary mall in the city.

In the video, Kerman — who has a BA in political science — says, “If you live in Vancouver, you might know the answer to this piece of trivia.”

“We just shot a music video in this legendary mall with Tegan and Sara, comes out this week. Do you recognize it?”

Vancouver if you know you know. pic.twitter.com/wiIiqzwpXc — ARKELLS (@arkellsmusic) August 29, 2022

Well, do you recognize it after watching the video? Most people in the comments did.

The mall in question is, of course, the one and only Kingsgate Mall located in East Vancouver on East Broadway and Kingsway. It’s not the biggest mall in Vancouver, nor does it offer a large selection of retail outlets, but there is an undeniable charm to Kingsgate Mall.

There’s a liquor store, Buy Low Foods, Shoppers, Dollar Land, a few cellphone shops, and a small food stall called Chai69 Cafe. It is located in a great neighbourhood, near good eats, tasty booze, and good coffee in Mount Pleasant.

Kerman might be right that the mall is considered legendary by many Vancouverites, but could it be the most legendary mall in Vancouver?

Kingsgate Mall was also recently part of a scavenger hunt for Arkells’ concert tickets.

Do you agree with Arkells that Kingsgate is the most legendary mall in Vancouver? Let us know in the comments.