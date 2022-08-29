Taylor Swift fans are thrilled after the award-winning singer unexpectedly announced the release of her album Midnights, scheduled to drop this fall.

On Sunday night, Swift won an award in the Best Music Video category at the star-studded 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

As Swifties celebrated the big win, they had no idea they were going to get another reason to cheer momentarily.

“I’m so honoured to have been recognized alongside such amazing artists and directors in this category,” the 32-year-old said as she accepted her award. “I just want to say I’m so heartened by the fact that the first time in VMA history, four of the directors nominated in the Video of the Year category are women!”

She concluded the heartfelt speech with the big reveal. “I thought it might be a fun moment to tell you that my brand new album comes out October 21,” she said, having to pause multiple times as fans’ screams interrupted her.

“Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21,” the singer said on her social media. “Meet me at midnight.”

Swift specified that the album, which is now available for pre-order, is a collection of music written in the middle of the night, and “a journey through terrors and sweet dreams.”

She shared some hope-filled words with her fans, too, and many are theorizing these are song lyrics in the upcoming album.

“For all of us who have tossed and turned and decided to keep the lanterns lit and go searching — hoping that just maybe, when the clock strikes twelve… we’ll meet ourselves.”

Naturally, Swifties lost their entire sh*t, reacting with screams and memes as Swifties do.

Even the official VMAs account had no choice but to stan. And can we blame them?

We know that the album has 13 tracks, but so far no titles have been released. Fans can hardly wait.

The album cover features a warmly lit closeup photo of Swift holding a lit-up lighter à la Megan Fox in the 2009 cult classic Jennifer’s Body.

The Best Music Video award went to Taylor Swift’s 10-minute short film-style version of her 2012 hit “All Too Well.” The song was re-released in November last year on the Red (Taylor’s Version) album.

You can pre-order the Midnights album here.