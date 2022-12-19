It’s almost the new year, and for Vancouver’s Mott 32, that means some exciting happenings are in store.

The concept’s executive chef, Lee Man Sing, is not only working with the Vancouver restaurant team on new menu items and specials for the immediate future, but the brand as a whole also has big expansion plans on the horizon.

Over the last year, Mott 32 has opened three new restaurants in Seoul, Bangkok, and Cebu. Two more are on the way as well, Dished is told.

One of those openings will be in Dubai. Set to launch in January 2023, this outpost will be located on the 73rd floor of the Address Beach Resort.

The second spot coming up is closer to home, as Mott 32 Toronto will be opening in an “iconic” spot, according to Malcolm Wood, co-founder of Maximal Concepts (Mott 32’s parent company).

This will be the restaurant’s second Canadian location.

While Mott 32 wasn’t able to confirm the exact Toronto address at this time, there has been strong speculation circulating about where it might launch in that city.

But getting back to Mott 32 Vancouver, Chef Lee is looking forward to an eventful year for the Chinese fine dining destination.

“Guests will see seasonal and festive menu enhancements and can expect the return of the Rosé Rickshaw in Spring 2023, more wine dinners and cocktail features, the launch of the patio opening, and many other exciting programs to come,” says Lee.

The restaurant actually just took home a prestigious Chinese Restaurant Award. It was named Best Fine Dining Restaurant this year.

“Our team is always striving to create the best fine dining experience for our guests, and proud to continue receiving industry recognition,” says Lee, who just returned to Vancouver for the first time in three years.

“Best Fine Dining is a competitive category with so much talent, and we are honoured to take this one home.”

As for those new menu items we teased earlier, some plates of note include Grilled Fresh Abalone, Crispy Rack of Chili Lamb, Wagyu Beef Cheeks, Baked Crab with Eggplant, Steamed Branzino, and General Tso’s Chicken.

Find these fresh plates available starting December 21, the beginning of winter solstice.

To check out Mott 32 Vancouver’s award-winning cuisine and soon-to-launch winter menu, make a reservation.

Mott 32 Vancouver

Address: 1161 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

