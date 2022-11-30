Chinese Restaurant Awards unveils new format and list of 2022 winners
The longest-running Chinese culinary awards event in the world has changed things up a bit this year. Founded in 2008, the Chinese Restaurant Awards has officially unveiled a new format and its list of winners for 2022.
The Vancouver’s 20 Best awards feature picks from a panel of judges (aka frequent diners from various industries) led by Judging Chair Lee Man and judges Brendon Mathews and Alexandra Gill.
Aiming to celebrate the diversity of Chinese regional and Taiwanese cuisines in Metro Vancouver and provide a “gourmet roadmap” for locals and visitors alike, the Vancouver’s 20 Best awards give nods to winning restaurants in 18 “Best” core categories.
In addition to those, you’ll find other special awards announced such as the Restaurant of the Year award, the “Worth to Explore” list, and also, the Rising Star Chef of the Year award, which went to Chef Li Bo of The Fish Man.
“Vancouver’s 20 Best offers an authentic and heartfelt dining guide that represents the palate and taste of Chinese and Taiwanese diners in Vancouver,” says Craig Stowe, founder and president of Chinese Restaurant Awards.
“A priority for Chinese Restaurant Awards, which has been running for fourteen years, is to keep evolving and reflecting diners’ needs.”
Lee Man, judging chair of the Chinese Restaurant Awards’ judging panel, shares that with the new format comes new recommended dishes too.
“With Vancouver’s 20 Best new award format, we have invited a diverse group of judges to vote for their favourite establishments in the given categories and recommend Signature Dishes from there. This list of recommended dishes will provide diners with an easy-to-follow guide to explore the best from each winning restaurant.”
This year, the Chinese Restaurant Awards will not have a formal awards ceremony. All winners will receive their award plaques individually.
So without any further delay, here are the Chinese Restaurant Awards’ Vancouver’s 20 Best winners.
Restaurant of the Year
The Fish Man
8391 Alexandra Road #1170, Richmond
(604) 284-5393
Best New Restaurant – open less than one year
Once More Restaurant
8231 Ackroyd Road, Richmond
(236) 285-8885
Best Fine Dining Restaurant
Mott 32
1161 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
(604) 979-8886
Best Dim Sum Restaurant
Dynasty Seafood Restaurant
108-777 W Broadway, Vancouver
(604) 876-8388
Best Vegetarian Restaurant
4 Stones Vegetarian Cuisine
7771 Westminster Hwy, Richmond
(604) 278-0852
Best Cantonese Restaurant
Dynasty Seafood Restaurant
108-777 W Broadway, Vancouver
(604) 876-8388
Best Northern Chinese Restaurant
Chang’an
1661 Granville Street, 1st Floor, Vancouver
(604) 681-1313
Best Shanghainese Restaurant
Suhang Restaurant
8291 Ackroyd Road Unit 100, Richmond
(604) 278-7787
Best Sichuan Restaurant
The Fish Man
8391 Alexandra Road #1170, Richmond
(604) 284-5393
Best Hunan Restaurant
Geng Shi Ji
1211-8338 Capstan Way, Richmond
(604) 370-6899
Best Taiwanese Restaurant
Memory Corner
1110-4651 Garden City Road, Richmond
(604) 284-5434
Best Bubble Tea Shop
Exposure Drink + Socialhouse
131-4600 No. 3 Road, Richmond
(778) 680-6808
Best Hot Pot Restaurant
Landmark Hotpot House
4023 Cambie Street, Vancouver
(604) 872-2868
Best Congee and/or Noodle Restaurant
Max Noodle House
8291 Alexandra Road, Richmond
(604) 231-8141
Best Hong Kong-Style Café
La Amigo Restaurant
8291 Alexandra Road, Richmond
(604) 231-6028
Best B.B.Q. Shop
HK B.B.Q. Master
#145-4651 No. 3 Road, Richmond
(604) 272-6568
Best Dessert Eatery
The First Dessert
5857 Victoria Drive, Vancouver
(778) 522-5857
Best Food Court Stall
Hei Hei Rice Roll
2430-8260 Westminster Hwy, Richmond Public Market
(604) 370-9090
Best Bakery Shop
Kam Do Bakery
6211 No. 3 Road Unit 135, Richmond
(604) 284-5611
4328 No. 3 Road Unit 120, Richmond
(604) 370-6663
WORTH TO EXPLORE establishments
For more information on winners and to check out the judge-recommended signature dishes for each restaurant, head here.