Chinese Restaurant Awards unveils new format and list of 2022 winners

The longest-running Chinese culinary awards event in the world has changed things up a bit this year. Founded in 2008, the Chinese Restaurant Awards has officially unveiled a new format and its list of winners for 2022.

The Vancouver’s 20 Best awards feature picks from a panel of judges (aka frequent diners from various industries) led by Judging Chair Lee Man and judges Brendon Mathews and Alexandra Gill.

Aiming to celebrate the diversity of Chinese regional and Taiwanese cuisines in Metro Vancouver and provide a “gourmet roadmap” for locals and visitors alike, the Vancouver’s 20 Best awards give nods to winning restaurants in 18 “Best” core categories.

In addition to those, you’ll find other special awards announced such as the Restaurant of the Year award, the “Worth to Explore” list, and also, the Rising Star Chef of the Year award, which went to Chef Li Bo of The Fish Man.

“Vancouver’s 20 Best offers an authentic and heartfelt dining guide that represents the palate and taste of Chinese and Taiwanese diners in Vancouver,” says Craig Stowe, founder and president of Chinese Restaurant Awards.

“A priority for Chinese Restaurant Awards, which has been running for fourteen years, is to keep evolving and reflecting diners’ needs.”

Lee Man, judging chair of the Chinese Restaurant Awards’ judging panel, shares that with the new format comes new recommended dishes too.

“With Vancouver’s 20 Best new award format, we have invited a diverse group of judges to vote for their favourite establishments in the given categories and recommend Signature Dishes from there. This list of recommended dishes will provide diners with an easy-to-follow guide to explore the best from each winning restaurant.”

This year, the Chinese Restaurant Awards will not have a formal awards ceremony. All winners will receive their award plaques individually.

So without any further delay, here are the Chinese Restaurant Awards’ Vancouver’s 20 Best winners.

Restaurant of the Year

The Fish Man

8391 Alexandra Road #1170, Richmond

(604) 284-5393

Best New Restaurant – open less than one year

Once More Restaurant

8231 Ackroyd Road, Richmond

(236) 285-8885

Best Fine Dining Restaurant

Mott 32

1161 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

(604) 979-8886

Best Dim Sum Restaurant

Dynasty Seafood Restaurant

108-777 W Broadway, Vancouver

(604) 876-8388

Best Vegetarian Restaurant

4 Stones Vegetarian Cuisine

7771 Westminster Hwy, Richmond

(604) 278-0852

Best Cantonese Restaurant

Dynasty Seafood Restaurant

108-777 W Broadway, Vancouver

(604) 876-8388

Best Northern Chinese Restaurant

Chang’an

1661 Granville Street, 1st Floor, Vancouver

(604) 681-1313

Best Shanghainese Restaurant

Suhang Restaurant

8291 Ackroyd Road Unit 100, Richmond

(604) 278-7787

Best Sichuan Restaurant

The Fish Man

8391 Alexandra Road #1170, Richmond

(604) 284-5393

Best Hunan Restaurant

Geng Shi Ji

1211-8338 Capstan Way, Richmond

(604) 370-6899

Best Taiwanese Restaurant

Memory Corner

1110-4651 Garden City Road, Richmond

(604) 284-5434

Best Bubble Tea Shop

Exposure Drink + Socialhouse

131-4600 No. 3 Road, Richmond

(778) 680-6808

Best Hot Pot Restaurant

Landmark Hotpot House

4023 Cambie Street, Vancouver

(604) 872-2868

Best Congee and/or Noodle Restaurant

Max Noodle House

8291 Alexandra Road, Richmond

(604) 231-8141

Best Hong Kong-Style Café

La Amigo Restaurant

8291 Alexandra Road, Richmond

(604) 231-6028

Best B.B.Q. Shop

HK B.B.Q. Master

#145-4651 No. 3 Road, Richmond

(604) 272-6568

Best Dessert Eatery

The First Dessert

5857 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

(778) 522-5857

Best Food Court Stall

Hei Hei Rice Roll

2430-8260 Westminster Hwy, Richmond Public Market

(604) 370-9090

Best Bakery Shop

Kam Do Bakery

6211 No. 3 Road Unit 135, Richmond

(604) 284-5611

4328 No. 3 Road Unit 120, Richmond

(604) 370-6663

WORTH TO EXPLORE establishments

For more information on winners and to check out the judge-recommended signature dishes for each restaurant, head here.