10 holly jolly places in Canada that go all out for Christmas

Ever wanted to travel to a Christmasy town straight out of a Hallmark movie? Canada is pretty much a winter wonderland made for the holidays.

We rounded up a coast-to-coast bucket list of cities and towns that just hit differently in December. These places have the best holiday markets, Christmas parades, and the best damn eggnog you can find in the country.

These are the most Christmassy places in Canada where you can bask in the twinkle light glow:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tourism Whistler (@gowhistler)



If you want a White Christmas, then spend it in the Whistler Village, where you can ski during the day and leave cookies out for Santa at night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #Capbridge (@capilanosuspensionbridge)

From the Capilano Canyon filled with lights to a massive German-inspired holiday market, Vancouver’s holiday events and comfortable outdoor winter temperatures make it perfect for a getaway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destination Greater Victoria (@tourismvictoriabc)



Escape to Vancouver Island and spend the holiday season wandering Victoria’s historic streets decked out in finery. End up where the Fairmont Empress and BC Legislature sit at the Inner Harbour and marvel at the castles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banff & Lake Louise Tourism (@banff_lakelouise)



Sip your way along Banff’s hot chocolate trail and drop by the Christmas market in this spectacular mountain town.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise (@fairmontcll)

What’s more wintry and romantic than ice skating by snow-dusted mountains? Maybe staying in the lakefront Fairmont hotel for a whimsical holiday vacation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mike (@kayaktravels)

Canada’s capital looks extra sparkly around the holidays thanks to Christmas Lights Across Canada – it helps to make Parliament Hill, museums, and other sites around Ottawa super festive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paula 🎀 | NYC Content Creator (@xoxopaula)



Walking through the streets of historic Old Quebec during the holidays transports you to a vintage European village. Plus, poutine is a classic food for the holidays, right?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by débo®️ah (@debo__bx)



Bustling Downtown Montreal during a White Christmas is especially beautiful and there are a lot of festivals and markets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tremblant (@monttremblant)

Mont Tremblant looks like it’s the idyllic hometown of the main character in a holiday rom-com and it leans in heavily to its ski-town aesthetic at Christmastime.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Discover Charlottetown (@discovercharlottetown)



The East Coast has a couple of holiday hot spots, but none so cute as Charlottetown with its adorable Christmas parades, festivals, and small-town charms.