Aly Laube
Aly Laube
Feb 12 2022, 12:25 am
You could literally stay all day and night at Old Crow Coffee Co. in New Westminster and have several different dining experiences, thanks to new programming introduced by the cafe.

The much-loved local hub will soon be transformed into a cocktail lounge called Moodswing Bar on weekends.

 

Moodswing Bar will offer contemporary plant-based Mexican snacks alongside cocktails, beer, natural wines, and non-alcoholic beverages too.

These evenings are just one of many boozy pop-ups around the Vancouver/Metro Vancouver area.

Try to find a slot and reserve your place at Moodswing online.

Old Crow Coffee Co.

Address: 655 Front Street, New Westminster
Phone: (604) 544-4643

Instagram

