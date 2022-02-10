Liquor-serving establishments in BC can reopen by serving food

Liquor-serving establishments in BC have received official guidance from the Ministry of Health on how they can reopen by offering meals at their establishments.

According to a statement from the office of the provincial health officer, liquor-serving establishments like bars, restaurants, and lounges will be able to change their model and reopen by serving meals from external sources.

While some establishments may have already beaten BC health officials to the punch, it’s good news for other venues that have been forced to stay closed who didn’t know they had this option.

There is a set of rules that establishments will have to follow.

They include:

Entering into an agreement with one or more catering partners to offer full-meal service, maintain a copy of all catering-partner agreements, and provide those agreements to an enforcement officer upon request

Offering full-meal service, with full menus, taking meal orders, serving meals, and receiving payment

Maintaining a full record of the sale of meals ensuring they’re available for enforcement officers

Ceasing full-meal service no more than three hours before ending liquor service

According to the statement from the ministry, “full-meal service” means a wide variety of food, “which may include appetizers, main courses, and desserts, but not only appetizers, tapas, desserts, or snacks.”

The ministry suggests this move comes after consultation with stakeholders and as more businesses owners expressed interest in offering this expanded service.

Most recently, the owner of the Cabana Lounge on Granville decided to offer Domino’s Pizza to their patrons in order to bypass BC health orders.

Based on the ministry’s statement, it seems like this was always an option for liquor-serving establishments in BC, but not all business owners were aware of the guidelines or requirements.

BC health officials will be providing an official update on ongoing health orders — like the ones that have forced bars and nightclubs to remain closed — on February 15.