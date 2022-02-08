FoodCheap EatsBreakfast & BrunchCoffee & TeaFood NewsSpecials & Deals

McDonald’s Canada $1 coffee deal is back for a limited time only

Karen Doradea
|
Feb 8 2022, 2:42 pm
McDonald’s Canada $1 coffee deal is back for a limited time only
Nokuro/Shutterstock
Keep the coffee brewing! McDonald’s Canada is keeping us warm this month with its $1 coffee deal for all across the country.

Canadians can now enjoy a medium-sized hot cup of joe or premium-roast iced coffee for $1 plus tax. Latte’s and cappuccinos are also part of the deal for a dollar more.

Nothing beats that!

$1 coffee mcdonalds

McDonald’s Canada

It’s important to take note that this deal excludes flavoured iced coffee, so you’ll have to hold off on those vanilla shots.

In order to snag this deal, customers must register and download the McDonald’s app.

This deal is on for a limited time only, so you’ll want to take advantage of it.

McDonald’s Canada $1 Coffee

Where: Locations across Canada

Karen DoradeaKaren Doradea
