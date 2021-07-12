FoodRestaurants & BarsBest of

Best restaurants in Richmond you need to try at least once

Negin Nia
Negin Nia
|
Jul 12 2021, 3:16 pm
Best restaurants in Richmond you need to try at least once
@banh_mi_tres_bon/Instagram

If you’re hanging out beyond the Vancouver city limits in some of the Metro region’s communities, there are plenty of great restaurants to hit up in Richmond.

Whether you feel like comfort food, vegetarian, seafood, fried chicken, or beyond — Richmond has all kinds of cuisine to satisfy everyone’s diet and desires.

Here are some of the best restaurants in Richmond you need to try at least once.

HK BBQ Master

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HK BBQ Master (@hkbbqmaster)

We can’t make a list of the best restaurants in Richmond without mentioning HK BBQ Master. A true favourite of folks in the area, people flock to this popular Richmond restaurant to devour eats like Melon Soup, Hong Kong-style Honey BBQ Pork, and Soy Chicken, to name a few. This spot is also one of TV personality and Momofuku restaurant group founder David Chang’s favourites when he’s in town.

Address: 4651 No. 3 Road, Richmond
Phone: 604-272-6568

Instagram

LA Chicken

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hanna McLean (@hannamclean_)

This locally famous fried chicken chain is known to be a hidden gem for its fried chicken in both regular and spicy flavours. Aside from their crunchy meats, they offer delicious sides such as mashed potatoes, coleslaw, and gravy.

Address: 11780 Thorpe Road, Richmond
Phone: 604-278-4737

Facebook

Uncle’s Snack Shop

One of the newer restaurants on our list, Uncle’s Snack Shop brings a fun, experimental approach to all their chicken dishes. This concept offers modern Asian snacks with a nostalgic flair out of the former location of Green Lemongrass in Richmond. Our favourite is the carnival-style corn dogs featuring Taiwanese sausages.

Address: 8180 Westminster Highway, Richmond
Phone: 604-270-6188

Facebook | Instagram

Banh Mi Tres Bon

Sure, there’s pho on the menu at Richmond’s Bánh Mì Très Bon. There’s even banh mi. But there are a few more gems on this charming French-infused cafe’s menu that make it a standout. Make sure to try their dumplings, rice crepes, and sandwiches.

Address: 4720 Mcclelland Road #1840, Richmond
Phone: 604-273-4422

Facebook | Instagram

Yuu Japanese Tapas

This Japanese restaurant offers delicious dishes such as teppanyaki, rice bowls, and ramen soups. They are even known for their occasional $5 ramen bowls and ramen challenges for those who can finish an entire bowl in less than 10 minutes.

Address: 3779 Sexsmith Road #1118, Richmond
Phone: 604-214-7722

Facebook | Instagram

Afuri Ramen & Dumpling

This acclaimed and popular restaurant hails from Japan, and it now operates a few eateries outside of the country in Portland, Oregon, and Lisbon, Portugal. Afuri is known for its delicious eats, especially its signature Yuzu Shio ramen and Buta Gyoza.

Address: 140-7971 Alderbridge Way, Richmond
Phone: 604-306-3063

Facebook | Instagram

Szechuan House

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Irene Phan (@phancouver)

Located in the Aberdeen Centre, Szechuan House is known for its Szechuan-style noodles and spicy selection. Make sure to try their popular spicy wonton dish with either soup, rice, or noodles.

Address: 4151 Hazelbridge Way, Richmond
Phone: 604-431-6283

Facebook

Xi’An Cuisine

This food court stall is serving up authentic regional food from Xi’an, China, including hand-pulled noodles and Chinese hamburgers.

Address: 8260 Westminster Highway, Richmond
Phone: 604-279-9727

Facebook

The Jade Seafood Restaurant

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Doedi (@punk_doedi)

The Jade Seafood Restaurant offers authentic Chinese cuisine in a fine dining atmosphere. Make sure to try their Slow-Cooked Angus Triple-A Short Beef Rib with Black Pepper Sauce, a winning dish from Vancouver’s 2019 Chinese Restaurant Awards.

Address: 2811 No. 3 Road #280, Richmond
Phone: 604-249-0082

Facebook

Silkway Halal Cuisine

You’ll find Xinjiang-style dishes and more at Richmond’s Silkway Halal. The all-halal menu may cross the provincial barriers, as many Chinese restaurants in the west tend to do, but you won’t find any pork on the menu. Look for hearty dishes made with lamb, chicken, and beef, as well as those that come with thick hand-pulled noodles for some serious slurping.

Address: 8188 Saba Road #110, Richmond
Phone: 604-278-6788

Facebook

The Dolar Shop

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @thedolarshopcanada

The Dolar Shop originates from Macau, dubbed the “Las Vegas of the East”. It is known for offering a huge menu of eats like Pacific White Shrimp, boneless short ribs, a mixed mushroom basket, and a veggie basket, to name a few.

Address: 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond
Phone: 604-370-7077

Facebook | Instagram

Fuggles & Warlock Craftworks

Fuggles & Warlock’s is Richmond’s award-winning brewery. They offer cans and bottled beers that are currently available in over 300 private liquor stores and on tap as far away as Edmonton, Calgary, and South Korea. They opened their doors in 2015 with a love for video games, science fiction, and “geek culture,” the ideals behind their dynamic beer brand.

Address: 11220 Horseshoe Way #103, Richmond
Phone: 604-285-7745

Facebook | Instagram

Outpost Mini Donut Company

Located in Richmond’s Steveston, Outpost Mini Donut attracts tourists and locals to their mouthwatering treats. Whether grabbing a donut to go while exploring the Steveston Waterfront or sharing a dozen boxes with friends in the store, it is hard to resist trying all the flavours.

Address: 12240 2nd Avenue #110, Richmond
Phone: 604-448-0005

Facebook | Instagram

Blue Canoe Waterfront Restaurant

The Blue Canoe patio in Steveston is one of the area’s most popular outdoor spots. Located on the Bayview Pier in Historic Steveston Village, Blue Canoe has a killer view of the water, the boardwalk, and Fisherman’s Wharf.

Address: #140 – 3866 Bayview Street, Richmond
Phone: 604-275-7811

Facebook | Instagram

Pajo’s Fish & Chips

Pajo’s Steveston Wharf location has been around for 36 years, so you know they know fish and chips. This brand has four locations (including a spot at YVR Airport) in the Lower Mainland, where you can head to get Pacific Wild Cod and Halibut served up in its signature tempura-style batter.

Address: 12351 3rd Avenue, Richmond
Phone: 604-272-1588

Address: 12771 7th Avenue, Richmond
Phone: 604-204-0767

Address: 3211 Grant McConachie Way Building Level 3, Richmond
Phone: 604-238-7816

FacebookInstagram

Screamers Soft-Serve & Treats

Sweet tooth? No problem. Screamers has got you covered. It’s been making people scream for ice cream for several years. The treat blends together slurpees with soft-serve ice cream, and it’s the duo you may have never even known you needed. Screamers ice cream is the perfect way to keep cool during the warm summer months.

Address: 12211 3rd Avenue, Richmond

Facebook | Instagram

Negin NiaNegin Nia
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Best of
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT