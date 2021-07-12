If you’re hanging out beyond the Vancouver city limits in some of the Metro region’s communities, there are plenty of great restaurants to hit up in Richmond.

HK BBQ Master

We can’t make a list of the best restaurants in Richmond without mentioning HK BBQ Master. A true favourite of folks in the area, people flock to this popular Richmond restaurant to devour eats like Melon Soup, Hong Kong-style Honey BBQ Pork, and Soy Chicken, to name a few. This spot is also one of TV personality and Momofuku restaurant group founder David Chang’s favourites when he’s in town.

Address: 4651 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Phone: 604-272-6568

LA Chicken

This locally famous fried chicken chain is known to be a hidden gem for its fried chicken in both regular and spicy flavours. Aside from their crunchy meats, they offer delicious sides such as mashed potatoes, coleslaw, and gravy.

Address: 11780 Thorpe Road, Richmond

Phone: 604-278-4737

One of the newer restaurants on our list, Uncle’s Snack Shop brings a fun, experimental approach to all their chicken dishes. This concept offers modern Asian snacks with a nostalgic flair out of the former location of Green Lemongrass in Richmond. Our favourite is the carnival-style corn dogs featuring Taiwanese sausages.

Address: 8180 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Phone: 604-270-6188

Sure, there’s pho on the menu at Richmond’s Bánh Mì Très Bon. There’s even banh mi. But there are a few more gems on this charming French-infused cafe’s menu that make it a standout. Make sure to try their dumplings, rice crepes, and sandwiches.

Address: 4720 Mcclelland Road #1840, Richmond

Phone: 604-273-4422

This Japanese restaurant offers delicious dishes such as teppanyaki, rice bowls, and ramen soups. They are even known for their occasional $5 ramen bowls and ramen challenges for those who can finish an entire bowl in less than 10 minutes. Address: 3779 Sexsmith Road #1118, Richmond

This acclaimed and popular restaurant hails from Japan, and it now operates a few eateries outside of the country in Portland, Oregon, and Lisbon, Portugal. Afuri is known for its delicious eats, especially its signature Yuzu Shio ramen and Buta Gyoza.

Address: 140-7971 Alderbridge Way, Richmond

Phone: 604-306-3063

Szechuan House

Located in the Aberdeen Centre, Szechuan House is known for its Szechuan-style noodles and spicy selection. Make sure to try their popular spicy wonton dish with either soup, rice, or noodles.

Address: 4151 Hazelbridge Way, Richmond

Phone: 604-431-6283

This food court stall is serving up authentic regional food from Xi’an, China, including hand-pulled noodles and Chinese hamburgers.

Address: 8260 Westminster Highway, Richmond

Phone: 604-279-9727

The Jade Seafood Restaurant offers authentic Chinese cuisine in a fine dining atmosphere. Make sure to try their Slow-Cooked Angus Triple-A Short Beef Rib with Black Pepper Sauce, a winning dish from Vancouver’s 2019 Chinese Restaurant Awards.

Address: 2811 No. 3 Road #280, Richmond

Phone: 604-249-0082

Silkway Halal Cuisine

You’ll find Xinjiang-style dishes and more at Richmond’s Silkway Halal. The all-halal menu may cross the provincial barriers, as many Chinese restaurants in the west tend to do, but you won’t find any pork on the menu. Look for hearty dishes made with lamb, chicken, and beef, as well as those that come with thick hand-pulled noodles for some serious slurping.

Address: 8188 Saba Road #110, Richmond

Phone: 604-278-6788

The Dolar Shop

The Dolar Shop originates from Macau, dubbed the “Las Vegas of the East”. It is known for offering a huge menu of eats like Pacific White Shrimp, boneless short ribs, a mixed mushroom basket, and a veggie basket, to name a few.

Address: 5300 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Phone: 604-370-7077

Fuggles & Warlock’s is Richmond’s award-winning brewery. They offer cans and bottled beers that are currently available in over 300 private liquor stores and on tap as far away as Edmonton, Calgary, and South Korea. They opened their doors in 2015 with a love for video games, science fiction, and “geek culture,” the ideals behind their dynamic beer brand.

Address: 11220 Horseshoe Way #103, Richmond

Phone: 604-285-7745

Located in Richmond’s Steveston, Outpost Mini Donut attracts tourists and locals to their mouthwatering treats. Whether grabbing a donut to go while exploring the Steveston Waterfront or sharing a dozen boxes with friends in the store, it is hard to resist trying all the flavours.

Address: 12240 2nd Avenue #110, Richmond

Phone: 604-448-0005

The Blue Canoe patio in Steveston is one of the area’s most popular outdoor spots. Located on the Bayview Pier in Historic Steveston Village, Blue Canoe has a killer view of the water, the boardwalk, and Fisherman’s Wharf.

Address: #140 – 3866 Bayview Street, Richmond

Phone: 604-275-7811

Pajo’s Steveston Wharf location has been around for 36 years, so you know they know fish and chips. This brand has four locations (including a spot at YVR Airport) in the Lower Mainland, where you can head to get Pacific Wild Cod and Halibut served up in its signature tempura-style batter.

Address: 12351 3rd Avenue, Richmond

Phone: 604-272-1588

Address: 12771 7th Avenue, Richmond

Phone: 604-204-0767

Address: 3211 Grant McConachie Way Building Level 3, Richmond

Phone: 604-238-7816

Sweet tooth? No problem. Screamers has got you covered. It’s been making people scream for ice cream for several years. The treat blends together slurpees with soft-serve ice cream, and it’s the duo you may have never even known you needed. Screamers ice cream is the perfect way to keep cool during the warm summer months.

Address: 12211 3rd Avenue, Richmond

