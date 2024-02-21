McDonald's launches anime-fueled "WcDonald's Universe" across Canada

Calling all anime fans! McDonald’s is gearing up for a launch that’s sure to excite you.

The brand is playing off the McDonald’s-inspired “WcDonald’s” anime fans have been making a part of movies and shows and aiming to bring it to life.

On February 27, McDonald’s will launch a new Savoury Chili sauce, and on top of that, manga-inspired packaging and original episodic shorts.

The new WcDonald’s Universe sauce will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants. We’re told it pairs perfectly with “WcNuggets” aka Chicken McNuggets.

For the packaging, the fast-food brand teamed up with Japanese manga artist/illustrator Acky Bright. Bright-designed manga-inspired takeout bags featuring WcDonald’s Crew characters, available for a limited time.

“I had a great time partnering with McDonald’s to help make WcDonald’s a reality for manga fans who have a genuine love for the brand,” said Bright.

“From the details of the diverse Crew characters to the manga plot itself, I loved being able to use my artwork to bring to life the dynamic, vibrant world of WcDonald’s for people around the world.”

For the episodic shorts, expect WcDonald’s anime from animation house Studio Pierrot. There will be four stories in total. Find the first one on mcdonalds.ca on February 26.

Here are the episode descriptions outlined by McDonald’s Canada:

The Race to WcDonald’s : A rivalry strong enough to withstand the test of time as our two heroes embark on an epic race to WcDonald’s.

: A rivalry strong enough to withstand the test of time as our two heroes embark on an epic race to WcDonald’s. Love from Across the Booth: Our two protagonists discover the WcDonald’s Sauce and WcNuggets aren’t the only perfect pairing.

Our two protagonists discover the WcDonald’s Sauce and WcNuggets aren’t the only perfect pairing. WcNuggets Space Frontier 3000: A team of WcDonald’s pilots must protect the last WcNugget against an ominous force.

A team of WcDonald’s pilots must protect the last WcNugget against an ominous force. The Wisdom of the Sauce: Three women are transported to a distant land to unravel the mystery surrounding the elusive sauce before it’s gone forever.

Well, there you have it. Will you be checking out the WcDonald’s Universe? Let us know in the comments.