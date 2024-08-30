NHL players like Sean Monahan and Matthew Tkachuk are showing the power of community in the wake of the terrible Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau tragedy.

NHL superstar Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew were killed yesterday after being hit by a drunk driver while cycling. The incident has rocked the hockey world.

In the wake of the tragedy, a fundraiser has been set up in support of Matthew’s wife, Madeline, and their unborn first child, who she is carrying at the moment.

The GoFundMe has raised nearly US$150,000 in its first five hours, far past the $30,000 goal originally set for the fundraiser.

People inside and outside the hockey world have banded together to provide community and support during this trying time.

While nearly 2,000 individuals have already donated at the time of this writing, the fundraiser has received a boost from many fellow NHL players who have contributed large amounts.

Perhaps the most heartbreaking donation is from Monahan, a close friend and Johnny’s teammate when they were with the Calgary Flames. Monahan signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets this summer, as he and Johnny were set to be reunited.

Just a few days ago Sean Monahan told us how much it meant to him to reunite with Johnny Gaudreau in Columbus. Absolutely heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/cwzajCTXdN — What Chaos! (@WhatChaosShow) August 30, 2024

Monahan donated $1,300 to the GoFundMe. Gaudreau wore the No. 13 during his playing days, a number that many fans are now asking the Flames and Blue Jackets to retire.

Sean Monahan donated $1,300 to Matt Gaudreau’s wife and baby🥲 pic.twitter.com/Hz3KgCrabm — ryan (@rv3t2419) August 30, 2024

Former Flames and current Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving also donated $1,313. He also shared a heartfelt tribute online.

Plenty of other NHL figures have also donated. Todd Bertuzzi, Alisa Panarin, Sanna Hedman, Lauren Giordano, Adrian Kempe, Matthew Tkachuk, Adam Fox, and a ton of other notable people in the hockey world are stepping up at this moment.

The top two donations, one for $10,000 and one for $5,000, were both made anonymously.

Fans have been mourning the loss outside the Flames arena in Calgary, placing jerseys, flowers, and other objects in memory of the hockey star.

If you would like to support the Gaudreau family after this terrible incident, you can do so here.