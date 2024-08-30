NHL star Johnny Gaudreau passes away at 31

Columbus Blue Jacket forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew have sadly passed away. Johnny was 31. Matthew, who was a retired professional hockey player, was 29.

As per a Friday report from the Columbus Dispatch, local police say the siblings were killed in a road accident while on their bikes close to their hometown in Salem County, New Jersey, on Thursday night.

According to New Jersey State Police, the driver remained at the scene of the accident but is suspected of driving under the influence.

Shocked by the news, the Blue Jackets released a lengthy statement on Friday morning.

“Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend,” the team wrote. “We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew.”

Columbus’ social media accounts now bear the number 13 in their profile pictures in honour of the late player.

Johnny Gaudreau

The Calgary Flames, Johnny’s former team, did the same thing, along with a post celebrating his life.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman later issued a statement of his own on the Gaudreau brothers’ untimely death.

“While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player,” wrote Bettman.

Drafted 104th overall in 2011 by the Calgary Flames, the elder Gaudreau’s electric play and offensive prowess earned him the nickname “Johnny Hockey.” In 763 regular-season games, the seven-time NHL All-Star netted 241 goals and 498 assists for 739 points.

He played alongside his brother at Boston University, and the two were teammates the year Johnny won the Hobey Baker Award in 2013-14.