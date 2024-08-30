Gaudreau family GoFundMe hits goal within hours

Those looking to support the Gaudreau family following the tragic passing of Johnny and Matthew can do so via donation.

Johnny, a forward for the Columbus Blue Jackets, and his brother, Matthew, were killed last night after being struck by a vehicle while on their bikes. It is a horrendous situation that has the entire hockey community mourning today.

Making things even more devastating is that Matthew and his wife, Madeline, were expecting their first child in just a few months. To help make things easier for Madeline, the family has created a GoFundMe page which has already amassed north of $35,000 in donations, which topped their goal of $30,000.

Many notable names from the NHL community have donated, including Matthew Tkachuk, Zach Werenski, Tony DeAngelo, Ryan Hartman, Cayden Primeau, and former Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme.

“We are heartbroken to share the devastating news that the Gaudreau family has experienced a tragic and unfathomable loss,” a snippet on the page reads. “On August 29, 2024, a car accident took the lives of Matthew and his brother John. In this unimaginably difficult time, we are coming together to support Matthew’s wife, Madeline and their growing baby Tripp, and help alleviate some of the financial burdens they now face. Your support will allow them the time to take off work to grieve and heal as a family.

“Although no amount of money can ease the pain of loss, your support on any level will help take some of the financial weight off the Gaudreau family as they navigate this journey. All donations raised will be transferred directly to Madeline to help pay for funeral expenses and baby Tripp.”

There are truly no words for something like this, though the one heartwarming thing to see is how the hockey community has come together. Many fans have stopped by the Saddledome, where Gaudreau spent eight seasons as a Calgary Flame, to place flowers and other items. Many fans have done the same at Nationwide Arena, where Gaudreau played the prior two seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Those wanting to help support the Gaudreau family during this unimaginably difficult period can do so by clicking here.